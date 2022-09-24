Marshall Lions Club welcomes 92.3 The Depot’s Morning Show host

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Chip “The Fat Man” Arledge on Sept. 20. Arledge is 92.3 The Depot’s Director of Product Development and Morning Show host.
While there are numerous radio stations that attempt to be the local and hometown station, it is hard to believe that any station could attempt to emulate the bond that 92.3 The Depot has with the community of Marshall. The station embraces the rich musical heritage found in Marshall, Longview and Jefferson as well as across all of East Texas. Arledge is amazed with artists that originated around this area, which includes Don Henley, Jim Reeves, Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert to name a few. With artists of this magnitude and many others, it is easy to build a custom playlist that is curated for Texas, specifically East Texas listeners.
For sure, the team of Arledge, Seth Necessary, Mary Lynne O’Neal, Veronique Ramirez and Preston Taylor live, shop and dine in the area — and if you factor in that the radio station owner, Charles Neupert, is a local person too, 92.3 The Depot is a radio station that looks and sounds a lot like East Texas. After 50 years in the radio broadcasting business, Arledge is now about settling down and working each day as a voice of Marshall to move the community forward both culturally and economically.
Arledge conveyed that it takes a radio station three to five years to mature. But the success of 92.3 The Depot is imminent if you consider the talent this tremendous team brings to Marshall. While Arledge has received countless accolades for being on the air waves for a half-century, Seth Necessary is also a talented Nashville musician who has performed alongside country superstars such as Josh Turner and Chris Young. And if you factor in Mary Lynne O’Neal’s long history of achievement in the music industry, the recipe for the team equates to success!
According to Arledge, the role of 92.3 The Depot is to always under-promise and over-deliver to the community. With the radio station anchored in the heart of downtown Marshall, it is an excellent mechanism to be a catalyst for future downtown investment and to always promote its future. In Chip’s words, “If your downtown ain’t jumping, your town ain’t jumping!” With 92.3 The Depot being independently owned and operated, the opportunity to focus on Marshall is a huge advantage for the long-term economic success of Marshall.
There is little doubt that Arledge is extremely humble, but 92.3 The Depot gives back to the community daily. The radio station promoted last year’s “Shop with a Cop” event that was very successful. Initially, the goal was for 15 kids the first year, but due to tremendous support of clients, sponsors and listeners, 70 children were able to participate in the inaugural event. This provided each child a $100 gift card that enabled the child to shop for Christmas gifts for their families. If interested in discovering more about 92.3 The Depot, visit their website at https://923fmthedepot.com.
If you are interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.