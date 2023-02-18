The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Shelly Meisenheimer and Hanna Williams from the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines on Feb. 14. Meisenheimer has been part of the organization for 21 years, and Williams a member of the team for three years.
The organization is a nonprofit that supports area youth between the ages of 5 and 18 years of age. They offer four sites in Marshall: Travis, Sam Houston, Crockett and the Carlile Teen Center. Support is also provided in Elysian Fields and Waskom, as well as in Longview at Pine Tree Primary and the Gregg County Club.
According to Meisenheimer, the primary purpose of their organization is to empower the kids of East Texas to be great! In doing this, the entire team looks to inspire and equip those young members of society to achieve their full potential as healthy, productive and responsible caring citizens. And from the sound of it, they serve a lot of folks. Their outreach touches 300 kids a day, and their upcoming soccer program has 350 kids enrolled that will run from March 4 to May 13. It is open for youth ages 3 to 14.
To hear it from Williams, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines challenges members to become healthy and active by learning new ways to eat nutritionally, cope with stressful situations, exceed physical fitness goals and build long-lasting, positive relationships with peers. And both were excited as they discussed various programs that are part of their curriculum to guarantee that no child is left behind. For example, the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines is partnering with Sylvan Learning Center as part of the Texas Academic Innovation and Mentoring Program (AIM). Students will participate in an after-school tutorial program in which they will receive 30 hours of tutoring absolutely free!
But the Sylvan Learning Center partnership is just a small portion of the programs that young girls and boys have opportunity to be part of. Passport to Manhood is an effort to conduct discussions and activities with young boys that reinforce character, individual leadership and positive outcomes. Also, in Skills Mastery and Resistance (SMART) Girls, young women are provided information about health, fitness and self-esteem issues in order to develop attitudes and lifestyles that will enable them to develop their full potential.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines relies upon four full-time employees and around 40 part-time staffers during the school year to support activities. Meisenheimer shared that they are in a business in which they have to resell themselves each year. Their staff does a tremendous job obtaining government grant funding, with annual budget support from Harrison County, Harrison County United Way and the City of Marshall and donations from individual donors. But Meisenheimer and Williams will be the first to inform that this sustainment requires constant diligence for survivability and various fundraising events through the year assists as sources of additional revenue. For example, an annual golf four-person scramble is set for Friday, April 21 at the Marshall Lakeside Country Club. All proceeds from the event will further fund Boys & Girls Club of Big Pines programs. Visit their website at https://begreateasttexas.com for more information.
As they closed, Meisenheimer and Williams said that the organization is always looking for volunteers to support. If you are interested in volunteering, visit their website, complete a volunteer form for background check and become part of their team. For those with children, the afterschool program costs $85 per month. This amount is based upon income and can be further reduced based upon need.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion can attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.