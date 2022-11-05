The Marshall Lions Club welcomed the Port of Caddo-Bossier Director of Engineering and Planning, Richard Nance on Nov. 1. The opening of the waterway to the Shreveport/Bossier City area in December 1994 was the culmination of more than 150 years of effort by local citizens to provide a safe, dependable, navigation system for the Red River.
Nance shared that the river with the barges takes a lot of commercial cargo traffic off our streets and highways. This not only lessens wear and tear on roads, but significantly reduces traffic flow problems. Nance explained that one of the advantages of shipping by barge is the volume that can be carried compared to rail or semi-truck. As an example, a six-barge tow equals 90 jumbo rail cars or 348 large semi-trucks.
According to Nance, the navigation waterway system supporting the port consists of five locks and dams from the Old River Lock that connects the Mississippi River upwards 236 miles until just below Shreveport, Louisiana. As an engineer with significant experience, Nance shared that the locks and dams are very massive. In fact, 90 percent of the concrete required in its build is located beneath the waterline to control and hold the flow of water. Each lock chamber is 605 feet long and 85 feet wide and designed for a six-barge tow to support 200 feet in width and 9 feet in depth to efficiently navigate the Red River. But he is first to recognize, there is a silting problem especially during flood periods in which silt positions itself in the basin where the port is located. This is closely monitored, causing recurring dredging operations to keep the basin free for river traffic.
As Nance reflects on the port’s start, there was only one 200-foot dock for barge offloading and today, multiple docks support cargo offloading and fuel transport. As Nance sees it, the port is a multi-modal facility, extremely capable of supporting river, rail or road transport.
Since its establishment in 1962, the Port of Caddo-Bossier has witnessed arrival of cargo and growth of its facilities into a 4,100-acre complex today. The Port of Caddo-Bossier is currently home to 17 national and international companies which employ more than 1700 workers. These companies handle or manufacture everything from break bulk type cargo (steel pipe and coils, paper rolls, etc.), liquid petroleum and packaged petroleum products to sand and aggregates. And with the development of facilities close access to Interstates 20, 49 and future Interstate 69, the time ahead for the port looks extremely bright as it seeks to attract additional business to the Ark-La-Tex area and potentially facilitating the expansion of the J. Bennet Johnston Waterway north into Southwest Arkansas.
