The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Christus Good Shepherd Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Redler and System Director of Allied Health Kandi Horn on May 30.
Redler has been with Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall since April 2020 and part of the Christus family for nearly 30 years. In an interview in 2021, Redler mentioned that the field of nursing itself has not changed. Instead, the change has been Christus Good Shepherd’s response to the needs of patients. At the time, she had witnessed firsthand the heroic effort during the pandemic that led to better collaboration between various medical disciplines and an unrelenting passion that unleashed innovation and creativeness to provide needed care for patients. Over the past few years, this passion has been transformational and has led to Christus Good Shepherd (CGS) being recognized as a premiere health care provider nationally.
According to Redler, the one solid truth within Christus throughout her decades of service has been reliance upon the core values. And from her experience, there is nothing that occurs in the hospital that does not link back to dignity, integrity, compassion, excellence and stewardship. This reliance has enabled the organization to push boundaries of medicine and care as well as introduce innovations through technology that guarantee all patients have an opportunity for long, healthy lives.
With the direct reflection of leadership being team performance, the management team of CGS must be ecstatic. In reflection, Redler shared a story about a trauma survey completed shortly after reporting back to CGS. Evidently, she was awaiting survey results. Most often, these results are mailed so when reports of a call were coming, immediately she was concerned. On the contrary, she received a report that Marshall had completed a perfect survey and the call was congratulations for an accomplishment that rarely occurs.
CGS’s purpose for East Texas citizens is family, dreams, future and life! And from the sound of it, they are doing a great job accomplishing their purpose. In addition to the trauma center, the endoscopic unit has received recognition for its best practices over the past three years, and both Marshall and Longview have achieved Gold Plus Elite status in stroke response. And if that was not enough, a GLINT associate engagement survey conducted in May 2023 reflects 80 percent employee satisfaction with the 83 percent survey participation exceeding benchmark. In Redler’s opinion, the survey reflected associates who are dedicated and loyal and, as a result, it translates to better care for the community.
Redler also conveyed that CGS is working diligently to offer additional services for the residents of East Texas. While most would not be aware, CGS now offers a 24/7 telehealth cardiology capability that provides services for Marshall and surrounding areas. This transition through technology provides patient connection with a cardiac specialist at a moment’s notice. If you factor in the availability of four dedicated cardiologists, it provides piece of mind for those suffering from cardiovascular disease.
Further, CGS has introduced state of the art equipment to enhance the rehabilitation process for patients. For example, they now utilize LiteGait to assist with balance and standing activities during therapeutic exercise and a traction table to assist with a spinal disc and spinal cord alignment. CGS has also enhanced their patient support services by now offering echocardiography, a cardiology weekly clinic, and outpatient and cardiac rehabilitation services.
Redler was extremely excited as she turned the floor over to the System Director of Allied Health, Kandi Horn. From work on the front lines during the pandemic, Horn will be the first to admit that the landscape was catastrophic. While CGS’ medical team was dealing with a global pandemic, the team also witnessed 350 openings of full time employees across Marshall and Longview CGS hospitals with 200 of those vacancies providing direct bedside support. These significant shortfalls were the catalyst for bringing about community relationships in which students at the college and high school levels are afforded the chance to shadow professionals in healthcare as well as complete their clinical rotations for their individual programs
At CGS, they are creating the health care leaders of tomorrow, right here at home. Through partnerships with local school districts, higher education institutions and other academic programs, they have developed dedicated pathways to grow their health care team. Under the Allied Health program, there are multiple pathways including job shadow, clinical observation and clinical rotation. The job shadow program is for any incoming high school freshman and above that is interested in the healthcare field to afford the student an ability to be on the front lines to gain appreciation and understanding of all facets of healthcare.
Clinical observation is for individuals or groups who need more than 16 hours of observation for a specific program. Both job shadow and clinical observation are observation only, no hands-on experience. Clinical rotation is for school programs requiring hands-on experience. For clinical rotation, a Clinical Affiliation agreement is required. CGS has placed approximately 1,500 nursing students over the last year across both Marshall and Longview campuses. For the Spring 2023 semester, CGS had 355 allied health students — 207 of those students were at the high school level.
As Redler and Horn closed, they informed the group that CGS has given away seven nursing program scholarships the past two years and is actively engaged with area academia, which includes Wiley College, Panola College, East Texas Baptist University, Texas State Technical College and Marshall, Jefferson and Elysian Fields ISDs. If interested in learning more about CGS or the Allied Health Program, please contact Kathy Redler at kathleen.redler@Christushealth.org or Kandi Horn at kandi.horn@Christushealth.org.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion should attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.