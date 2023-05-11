The Marshall Lions Club welcomed the Vice President of Mission Integration for Christus Good Shepherd Health System Jamey Brogan on May 2. Christus’ proud heritage of innovation, dedication and continuing community support has propelled them to the forefront of healthcare delivery in East Texas. From a humble beginning in in 1909 as the Kahn Memorial Hospital in Marshall and in 1935 as Gregg Memorial Hospital in Longview, the Christus Good Shepherd Health System has grown into a system of regional medical centers, primary and immediate care facilities, and health and wellness centers; Good Shepherd joined Christus Health in 2017. CGS medical centers have cared for the community of East Texas for almost two centuries combined. They offer integrated high-quality patient care and outcomes. With a team of excellent physicians coupled with a well-trained staff, CGS’s health system is dedicated to all it serves.
Brogan, originally from Philadelphia, was introduced to an opportunity to relocate to East Texas and become part of the Christus Health family. His role in Mission Integration is to help others understand Christus Health’s mission, to tell its story and further connect to the community. For Brogan, it is important to reflect on the example of the Good Shepherd, their namesake and patron, who tends to his sheep and who would lie down his life for his sheep.
The mission of Christus Health is “to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.” Brogan shared a story of the Good Samaritan as an example of how Jesus heals. While there is little doubt that the Samaritan loved people, many wonder why the Priest and Levite failed to stop and the Samaritan not only stopped, but took pity on the person, bandaged his wounds and took him to an inn to care for him. To Brogan, Dr. Martin Luther King’s interpretation sums up the Biblical lesson best: For the Priest and Levite, they considered what would happen to me, if I stop? Whereas, the Samaritan thought what will happen to the man, if I do not stop? For CGS, ethics can assist with questions of value, especially for end-of-life situations to help patients and families determine what is best for the patient. Their ethical and religious directives align to always caring for a patient even when unable to cure. This mindset proved extremely beneficial especially during the COVID pandemic, knowing that for those patients who CGS was unable to cure, never losing sight of care for not only the patient, but to family and friends during their time of need.
Christus Health began shortly after the end of the Civil War. Bishop Claude Marie Dubuis came to the United States as a missionary to a small town outside of San Antonio and, during this period, saw firsthand the healthcare needs of the community. In 1866, he wrote to a friend that “our Lord Jesus Christ suffering in the multitude of sick and infirm of every kind seeks relief by your hands.” In response, three women, Mother Mary Blandine, Sister Mary Joseph and Sister Mary Ange began Texas’ first private and first Catholic hospital in Galveston later that year. In May 1869, several sisters departed Galveston by stagecoach for San Antonio to found a hospital to respond to the cholera epidemic there, only to arrive to find the building intended for their use had burned to the ground. Not rattled by the tragedy, their faith propelled them to rebuild the structure and within eight months, the hospital was finished and named Santa Rosa Infirmary. And San Antonio’s first private hospital would open to all persons without distinction of nationality or creed. After years, the hospital was renamed Santa Rosa Hospital and remains part of the Christus Health network today.
According to Brogan, with every life CGS impacts, the overarching goal is to rely upon the Christus Health Core Values to deliver the best care possible. Within CGS, these values are dignity, integrity, excellence, stewardship and compassion. For those that visit CGS Marshall, it is evident of their high standards of service and performance with a persistent attitude of caring that is filled with empathy, love and concern for a person’s overall well-being.
In Brogan’s opinion, the recent pandemic changed the healthcare landscape dramatically. Many within the industry opted to transition to traveling nursing programs, and some left the profession, creating voids in healthcare across the nation. To quickly adapt to the changing environment, CGS strengthened partnerships with local universities to in essence, create a bench of highly qualified medical professionals to fill vacancies throughout the CGS network. And as a result, CGS now partners with seven universities to receive and deliver the best and brightest across its CGS family.
For CGS, it is much more than the daily activities within their facilities. Instead, there is a commitment in further delivery of the healing ministry of Jesus Christ into the communities served while simultaneously giving preference to the less fortunate and under resourced members of our East Texas region. Because of their collaboration and community investments, CGS enables sustainable solutions that not only improve health and social conditions for the common good, but more importantly, connect individuals with free and reduced cost healthcare resources within the communities of Longview, Marshall and surrounding areas.
As he closed, Brogan emphasized that while CGS strives to deliver the best healthcare to the community, CGS recognizes that certain needs within the community still exist such as mental health treatment, primary care access, food insecurity and homelessness to name a few. Aligned with its mission, CGS seeks to work with community partners to identify solutions to these problems to further extend their healing ministry well into the future.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, can attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St., Marshall, Texas.