Marshall Lions Club welcomes City Manager Terrell Smith

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed newly appointed Marshall City Manager Terrell Smith on June 7.
Smith, formerly with the City of Sugar Land, was quick to praise Marshall for the wonderful welcome as he has transitioned into the city. For Smith, he sees Marshall as a beautiful city that can be a gateway for travelers as they travel to and through the city. With the city’s prime location, beautiful downtown, proximity to Caddo Lake, and if you factor in our four colleges (East Texas Baptist University, Wiley College, Texas State Technical College and Panola College), there becomes a lot of untapped potential and room for growth.
But Smith recognizes that change doesn’t happen overnight. To reach our full potential, we must develop a long-term strategy that focuses on citywide capital improvements, community engagement, strategic economic development and a robust community development and beautification strategy. Each of these takes time and investment, and according to Smith, “Nothing is off the table as far as ways in which we can improve.”
Smith was quick to share that although he is responsible for guiding the city on this path, he believes that collaboration is the key to moving the city and community forward.
