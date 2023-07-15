The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Marshall City Manager Terrell Smith on July 11.
Smith assumed the role of city manager in May 2022 and began his career within municipal government in the Town of Flower Mound in 2015 and progressed his career with the City of Sugar Land prior to coming to Marshall. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Texas Tech University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Texas with a focus on emergency management. He values the stewardship of public trust while building and maintaining the communities’ high quality of life and personal responsibility for fiscal conservative management. In his role, he enjoys providing services that matter to the community and a commitment to fostering collaborative relationships in the organization and community.
To hear it from Smith, the past year has been an eye opening experience. Being in Marshall, he appreciates and understands the dependence people living in smaller communities have on each other.
In 2022, the City Council and various heads of department established nine strategic outcome areas: vibrant and growing city; supportive and engaged community; fiscal responsibility; collaborative leadership; safe community; resilient infrastructure; valued parks and cultural amenities; high-performing and dynamic city government; and outstanding city workforce. And moving forward, the council will utilize the outcome areas as its foundation while going through future budget and capital improvement process.
Aligned with a vibrant and growing city, Smith is focused on community beautification and code enforcement. Moving forward, the code enforcement team will make sure that all work performed is aligned with standards to enable the city to keep its citizens safe and the city beautiful. Within Marshall, there are a lot of dilapidated structures both residential and commercial to include the Grain Mill, Blue Buckle, T&P Hospital, Old Marshall High/Junior High School and Dogan Elementary buildings that present a less attractive appeal to visitors of the community. While the city does not own these properties, leadership can work with owners and developers to come up with strategies to either upgrade the property or, in some cases, demolish to pave the way for future building projects. It is important to understand that there is a long-term strategy to assist with the revitalization of older buildings, but the city is unable to take on additional ownership of these buildings without investment backing. Our focus must be alignment of existing funds to manage day-to-day maintenance of current infrastructure and seek investments for revitalization of older properties.
According to Smith, the city now has a newsletter called the Marshall Insider. The Marshall Insider is published the second and fourth Friday of every month and provides an overview about ongoing events, initiatives and projects in Marshall. You can receive the newsletter via Facebook, email and on the web at https://www.marshalltexas.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=162. The newsletter provides ability for the city to be more transparent on happenings with the community it serves and provide a platform for the exchange of ideas to make the city the best possible.
In addition to dilapidated buildings, another challenge for the community is affordable housing. Developers have proposed a project to transition the old Blue Buckle Building into a residential property. There is a forum set for July 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Memorial City Hall, and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. This provides the community the chance to hear more about the project from the potential developers.
Smith strongly believes in speaking engagements in the community and external events to share all about Marshall, Texas. He also visits colleges to attract talent to our community and conferences to spread the word. Often, he hears, “The City of Marshall has never attended these events in the past.” To be successful in recruitment, we must always be intentional in our recruitment process. This enables us to not only get quality candidates, but those considered qualified to hold positions necessary to unleash Marshall’s full potential. Although property values have increased over the past few years, the city must be dedicated in attracting new investors to accomplish projects aligned with our strategic outcome areas.
As he closed, Smith shared that the city is in the early planning phase of its capital improvement program. A majority of the funding will go to city park infrastructure, city arena, Airport Park, city streets and public safety as a project with Harrison County to upgrade vital communications.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion should attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building, located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.