Marshall Lions Club welcomes crisis services program managers

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Indy Fenton (program manager of the Regional Crisis Stabilization Unit) and Jessica Cheshier (program manager of Crisis Services) on Sept. 27. The teams of Fenton and Cheshier provide a comprehensive collection of services that are necessary in response to people in crisis, as well as associated treatment options for individuals experiencing the most complex mental and substance use disorders in East Texas. Both work each day to enable individual’s recovery, resilience and tools necessary for individuals to reach their life goals.
The services offered are extremely robust to include mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, substance use, crisis, mental health first aid, primary care, and veteran support. According to Fenton, there is no age group or ethnicity not touched, and the team has provided support to children age 4 to adults age 98. As Cheshier sums it up, “All people are just one event from a crisis,” so the work they perform each day is truly helping those in need achieve dignity, independence and their dreams.
Cheshier’s staff is involved in early stages of the crisis for individuals wanting to do harm to themselves or others. With a mobile capability, the crisis staff has ability to go to emergency rooms, jails and anywhere else crisis response is required. Both Fenton and Cheshier were quick to praise regional law enforcement, including Chief Cliff Carruth and Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher’s teams. In their opinions, the training for officers has significantly improved as related to mental health. Today, officers undergo annual training in mental health first aid and crisis intervention that truly makes law enforcement a valuable player and crucial to overall success during crisis events.
Suicide is very real in the United States. Over 1.5 million adults attempt suicide each year. But fortunately, Cheshier’s team also has a 24/7/365 crisis line that is staffed by mental health professionals. The line is a mechanism in place that enables professionals to determine if further assistance is required or if an individual event can be handled over the phone. During the calls, the team makes on the spot decisions related to outpatient services and, if required, for individual safety, inpatient services. If you ever find yourself in crisis, please call the 24/7 Crisis Hotline at (800) 832-1009.
Fenton and Cheshier’s stabilization unit and crisis teams serve Bowie, Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Red River, Rusk and Upshur counties in East Texas. For anyone witnessing a crisis situation or needing help, the best source is the Emergency Room. If you make it to a unit for inpatient services, the outcome is extremely beneficial to long-term mental well-being. People are not assigned to a unit very long and then assigned to outpatient services where the individual is provided with appointments, a doctor and follow-up care.
If interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 East Houston St. in Marshall.