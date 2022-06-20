Marshall Lions Club welcomes District 2X2 governor

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed newly elected Lions Club District 2X2 District Governor Rickey Caughron on June 14. Caughron will assume his new role on July 1.
Caughron was present in Marshall to conduct an installation ceremony for Marshall Lions Club officers that will hold various positions within Marshall Lions Club from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
Caughron challenged the Marshall Lions Club to conduct a Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunity and Threat analysis and align the outcome with community needs. He was quick to recognize that various organizations to include Rotary Club, Elks Lodge, Optimist Club and many others do things very well to support Marshall. As an organization, the Marshall Lions Club must find its niche and do everything possible to make the community of Marshall its very best.
During the installation ceremony, the following officers were recognized as Marshall Lions Club Board of Directors for the calendar year 2022-2023: President Patrick Owens, First Vice President Rhonda Rivas, Second Vice President Peggy Warden, Secretary/Membership Chair Robert Wood, Treasurer Angela Parker, Marketing Communications Chair Donald Hocutt and Lion Tamer Shana McCann.
If interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St., Marshall.