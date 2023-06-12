The Marshall Lions Club welcomed the First Congressional District of Texas’s district director, Jonna Fitzgerald Boersma, on June 6. Boersma serves in the position supporting U.S Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX) in his proud representation of a Congressional District that encompasses 17 counties stretching from Texarkana down south to Hemphill.
Prior to accepting her current position with Congressman Moran, Jonna served 18 years as district director for Congressman Louie Gohmert. Prior to entering federal service, she was a senior news anchor with KETK-NBC56 News in Tyler and is also a national renowned fiddle player. Boersma holds the title of Miss Texas 1985 and was a preliminary talent winner in the Miss America pageant before being named second runner-up to Miss America 1986.
According to Boersma, the census of 2020 expanded First District of Texas from 12 to 17 counties — an expansion enacted coincidental with the transition between Congressman Gohmert and Congressman Moran. This significant expansion was also due to redistricting, which ultimately led to more constituents represented by Congressman Moran in Washington, D.C. With the district bordering the eastern part of Texas, there are a lot of joint issues that are collectively worked between Congressman Moran and Louisiana representatives to include interstate issues.
There are several offices located in the First District of Texas. A majority of the staff reside in Tyler and Washington, D.C., but there are also offices located in Longview, Marshall and Texarkana. While most may not be aware, a Congressman’s staff is limited by law to only 18 full-time staffers and those performing intern work. As a result, the entire team must be versed in all facets of office operations to guarantee that constituents are taken care of on time, every time.
After a campaign is over, the individual elected becomes a representative for all citizens living within the district. Boersma advised that the office is experienced in addressing any issues relating to federal agencies. Whether a person experiences a problem with the Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Service, Veterans Administration, other federal entities or passports, the staff stands ready to assist with the issue, leading to resolution.
While a district director has a myriad of responsibilities, Boersma’s main focus is constituent case work and its expeditious processing. In her role, she also enjoys educational outreach opportunities to further explain the district office process and to inform the population.
In many instances, issues referred to Congressional offices may be situations that are handled on the state-level, as opposed to the federal level. Some examples include cases of child custody and insurance policy payments in which the State of Texas is in a better position for quick handling and processing. Whenever an individual visits district offices, they must fill out a privacy form. Without the form’s completion, federal entities will be unable to discuss issues involving a constituent and properly act on the person’s behalf. Boersma reminded the group that although Congressman Moran can request a second review of an issue, he lacks authority to direct the federal organization’s course of action.
Across federal agencies, there are dedicated staff members who handle inquiries. The staff within First District of Texas also has direct liaison with these federal entities. In any instance when an inquiry is submitted, each federal agency has 45 days to respond. The dedicated staff within federal agencies is responsible for handling and direct liaison with other federal entities. The offices in First District of Texas try their best to be proactive with constituents and generate a response within 24 to 36 hours to each inquiry.
The First District of Texas offices also handles Military Service Academy nominations; the annual Congressional Art Competitions; and celebratory greetings. Boersma encouraged the group to seek out and follow Congressman Moran on Facebook and Twitter. The Congressman is anxious to hear firsthand from constituents of issues impacting their lives and any unintended consequence of his vote in the U.S. Congress.
Boersma also reported that office works diligently to handle emergency and time sensitive issues. As of late, individuals are having issues with expiring passports. For a passport, you must have six months remaining to exit and return into the country. As an example, a woman was traveling to Mexico to get married and noticed her passport was expiring. In instances like this, their office can assist by scheduling an emergency appointment in Dallas, Houston, El Paso or Little Rock to get the new passport issued expeditiously.
In Boersma’s experience, a congressional office turnover normally results in a significant exodus of personnel. However, with Congressman Moran, he went against normalcy by accepting many within Congressman Gohmert’s staff. While on the campaign trail, the citizens of First District of Texas were happy with services provided by the offices and Congressman Moran offered positions for a majority of personnel to remain on his staff. And today, the Congressman’s district offices are staffed in entirety by East Texans who not only know the area, but have deep roots and care deeply for those that they serve.
