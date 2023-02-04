The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Patti Brady, who serves as a community development specialist within Community Healthcore, and Ken Hansen, Joy Lowe and Kasi Darragh, who serve within East Texas Veteran Resource Center (ETVRC), on Jan. 31. The ETVRC team provides resources and services to Veterans and their families within the East Texas area, and their services include peer support, mental health, non-clinical therapies, rental assistance, utility assistance and case management. For veterans in the area, the services include counties of Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Panola, Upshur, Marion, Cass, Bowie, Red River, Smith, Lamar, Camp, Titus and Morris.
Hansen, a retired U.S. Army veteran of 23 years, serves as a peer services coordinator. In Hansen’s opinion, the root cause of veteran homelessness is an inability for veterans to seek help. Often, veterans are in a dark place, and without seeking help, there is a spiraling effect that ultimately leads to homelessness. But the Military Veteran Peer Network (MVPN) establishes an affiliation of service members, veterans and family members dedicated to establishing camaraderie and trust with each other that leads to identification and vetting of community resources, with a goal of getting veterans back on solid ground. In essence, the peer network enables a connection between veterans and their families to local, state and national resources through an active group of veteran peers.
The North East Texas Chapter of MVPN networks with agencies and organizations that also align to supporting veterans. Typical assistance offered for veterans: reintegration; marital/family issues; financial/legal assistance; post traumatic stress disorder/traumatic brain injury; depression; anxiety; anger; alcohol/substance abuse; military sexual trauma; education/job training; homelessness; and VA claims/benefits. Hansen is always looking for volunteers, so if interested give him a call at (903) 932-6103 or via e-mail at Kenneth.hansen@communityhealthcore.com.
Lowe, a U.S. Air Force veteran with 24 years of service in the medical field, serves as the veteran suicide prevention outreach coordinator within ETVRC. As Lowe puts it, the threat of suicide by veterans is real. During COVID-19, the suicide rate for veterans escalated to 44 deaths by suicide daily. And unfortunately, the most vulnerable group is those aged 65 and older, considered our Vietnam veterans.
In her role within ETVRC, Lowe oversees the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant program. The program is named after veteran Parker Gordon Fox, who joined the Army in 2014 and was a sniper instructor at the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia. Fox was known for a life of generosity and kindness to others in need and died by suicide on July 21, 2020 at the age of 25. The Fox Suicide Prevent Grant includes services in community outreach and education, screening for veterans with risk factors for suicide, reduction of access to lethal means, peer services, coordination of connection with crisis prevention, connection to VA and community mental health, case management and resource referral.
Darragh, a former Marshall ISD special education staff member, serves as a case manager. In this role, she provides financial, housing assistance and even donated funds, if the veteran fails to meet criteria included in specialty grants. To hear it from the team, Community Healthcore, a non-profit serving East Texas, relies completely upon grant and donated funding for sustainability. According to Darragh, they have a team of specialists that utilize all grants and resources available across the State of Texas to support our veterans.
Over the past few years, there has been a targeted effort by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to significantly reduce the homeless population.
Evidently, the goal has been to house 38,000 homeless veterans. Darragh shared there are about 200 homeless veterans in East Texas. To assist with local homelessness, the team takes advantage of the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program that combines Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) rental assistance for homeless veterans with case management and clinical services provided by the VA. And Darragh takes on the financial aspect to heart so the veteran has the means to regain their purpose, self-worth and confidence. To her, this is by far the most gratifying part of the job — making the veteran feel good again!
While the VA is available for veterans, the team explains the saddest part — only 48 percent of veterans utilize the VA for services. There is a misconception that if you go to the VA, you will lose your benefits, which is entirely inaccurate. With the veteran services of Community Healthcore, the team provides advocacy and the conduit necessary to connect veterans in need to the VA. But the team recognizes that they need the communities’ help too. If you know a veteran in need, please contact Community Healthcore’s Veteran Resource Center at (903) 291-1155 or www.communityhealthcore.com.
For those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.