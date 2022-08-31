Marshall Lions Club welcomes ETBU baseball coach

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed East Texas Baptist University Head Baseball Coach Jared Hood at a recent meeting. Hood enters his ninth year as coach of ETBU’s baseball program. During his time at ETBU, Hood has transformed a mediocre program into one considered a powerhouse within the American Southwest Conference — with lofty goals of bringing a national championship to the community of Marshall.
When you have pleasure of meeting Hood for the first time, it is easy to recognize that he is a hometown guy and as he shares, God had a different plan for him that led to his return to Marshall to be named coach of ETBU baseball and raise his family alongside his wife, Madison. Hood chuckled as he mentioned his wife, knowing that most in Marshall recognize him as Madison’s husband.
Hood has found that there are a lot of good players looking for a small school, Christian-based program. But one of the most important attributes is foundation. When an organization has the right foundation in place, programs have tendency to blossom and reach full potential. Hood is also quick to acknowledge his superb coaching staff. He has been blessed with a staff that has been named American Southwest Conference Staff of the Year on three occasions. When you are surrounded by men and women of this caliber, a person is destined for success.
According to Hood, exciting things are ongoing within ETBU’s baseball program. ETBU has created two programs: (1) a varsity team and (2) development team. Through the development team, baseball players are able to play baseball post-high school and for those that transition to the varsity team, they are afforded an opportunity to play baseball at the collegiate level.
Hood also mentioned a new baseball park and clubhouse. As Hood puts it, “When student athletes are at a school where they know administration and alumni are committed to enhancing their athletic experience, it affirms that they are where God has intended them to be.”
There is little doubt that the new ETBU Ballpark and Clubhouse at Tiger Yard will be recognized as one of the premiere NCAA Division III baseball facilities in the nation. If interested in being part of ETBU’s Vision for Victory, you can visit www.ETBU.edu/victory to make a donation.
If interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.