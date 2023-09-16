The Marshall Lions Club welcomed East Texas Baptist University Head Football Coach Calvin Ruzicka on Sep 12.
Ruzicka was named the seventh Head Coach for ETBU on Nov. 14, 2022, after Brian Mayper retired. He previously served at ETBU as the Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach since 2018. Prior to coming to ETBU, he spent 18 years at Cedar Hill High School, where he won state championships in 2006, 2013 and 2014 and was state runner-up in 2012. During the 2014 season, he coached his youngest son Mason, and both shared a state championship victory together.
In his time at Cedar Hill, Ruzicka was the special team’s coordinator, secondary coach, and freshman head coach and had the opportunity to work alongside Joey McGuire (current head football coach of Texas Tech University). In 2013, he was awarded the National Football Foundation 6A Assistant Coach of the Year award. Throughout his coaching career, he has helped over 250 student-athletes gain college scholarships while serving as the campus academic coordinator and the community relations coordinator. As a track coach at Cedar Hill, he coached three regional team championships, the state runner-up in 2006, with a 4x100 relay team that finished second in the state.
In two seasons as athletic director and head football coach at Texas Christian Academy in Arlington, Texas, Ruzicka led the Spartans to a Texas Christian Athletic League (TCAL) Championship in 2000 and a 1999 TCAL Northwest District Championship while compiling an 18-4 overall record. During his championship season, he was able to coach his oldest son, Darron, and both shared the amazing blessing together.
In 2022, the Ruzicka-led Tiger defense ranked third in the American Southwest Conference (ASC) in total defense and finished the regular season ranked first in the nation for team tackles for a loss with 9.2 per game and 13th in the country for sacks per game with 3.4. ETBU finished the season with 34 sacks and 10 interceptions, including single-game highs with nine sacks against McMurry and four interceptions against Sul Ross State, both one short of program records.
Ruzicka is a 1988 graduate of Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor of business management degree. He and his wife Julie have two children, Darron and Mason, and three grandchildren, Caden, Brady and Landon.
He originally hails from Arlington and was a pharmaceutical salesperson for 10 years, and growing up his father wanted Ruzicka to follow in his footsteps. The longer he remained in corporate America, although lucrative, the more he disliked it and strongly felt it was not in God’s plan for his actual calling. So after 10 years, he stepped aside and returned to college, earned a degree in education and spent 18 years at Cedar Hill High School serving as mathematics teacher and coach.
In hindsight, Ruzicka never expected to be here in Marshall. In fact, at Cedar Hill he was in a great place with a tremendous support system and an enjoyment of teaching and coaching. In March 2018, he was asked to become the defense coordinator at ETBU. He informed Coach Mayper that he did not have a resume and especially had no thoughts of ever leaving his current environment. Face it, Cedar Hill was a powerhouse considering that Calvin was a coach for three state championships, and he felt that he was in right place helping students achieve their collegiate dreams and also his continued pursuit of state titles.
To hear it from Ruzicka, his wife convinced him to interview for the position and after meeting Dr. Blackburn, touring ETBU facilities and driving around Marshall, he was extremely impressed. After significant time in larger cities such as Arlington, Austin and San Antonio, he never had a reason to visit East Texas. The Ruzicka family hails from Central Texas, specifically Buckholts, and never had ties to the area, but after leaving ETBU and driving back to Cedar Hill, he left it in the Lord’s hands. After a few days, he received a call offering the position at ETBU to him.
According to Ruzicka, most refer to him as Coach Ru. This abbreviated last name was established in July 2000. He had an interview with Dr. Alfred Ray for an open Cedar Hill High School position, and Dr. Ray was having a difficult time with his name and decided to call him RU. It stuck, and he has been Coach Ru for the past 23 years. In January 2023, after establishing a coaching staff, Ruzicka discovered the Lord has a sense of humor. His coaching staff assembled is 29 years and younger. Jokingly, Ruzicka is the only one with gray hair. But it is an impressive young staff that brings a lot of energy to the field each and every day and it is required to get the best out of their athletes.
Ruzicka is also ecstatic that he was able to hire four former players, Tyler Bates, DeQuallon Jenkins, Wade Willis and Cory Stang. As he assembled the staff, he promoted from within, but faced adversity with loss of his offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Ruzicka found it difficult to find replacements, but left it in God’s hand. Trevor Hopkins took over the offensive coordinator role, and Tyler Bates became the pass game coordinator and quarterback coach, with Jordan Collins filling the role as defensive coordinator as replacement for Ruzicka. Mason Ruzicka took on additional roles of special teams coordinator/recruiting coordinator and LB coach.
In 2023, the Tigers’ football team is very young. The first game of the season, the team had 17 sophomores and three freshmen that started the game. It is extremely difficult as these young men suit up against junior and seniors that are bigger with extra time in the weight room and more experience. But to hear it from Ruzicka, the team continues to improve and will be just fine. They are buying in to the process. The coach has to cast a big net to attract players. The most important thing when recruiting is grades. Those with better grades will find it easier to obtain academic scholarships, making ETBU more attractive. With higher GPA, there are more financial aid opportunities. If the athlete is looking for an opportunity to participate in a sports program with great facilities and the chance to earn a great degree, and grow in their faith, ETBU is right for them.
Working alongside Joey McGuire at Cedar Hill for 15 years, Ruzicka considered McGuire a mentor and a person that provided a roadmap that led to excellence. In their 15 years together, the football program played for four state championships leading to three victories. While a few victories short of Coach Scott Surratt in Carthage, it is still an extremely impressive resume and a testament to a tremendous program at the High School level. Ruzicka learned early on working alongside McGuire to love the players and he goes out of his way to show his athletes how much they mean to him. Before ETBU, Ruzicka was in the kid business. Now, he is still in the kids business, but has more opportunity to share his faith.
As he closed, Ruzicka shared that during his recruiting visits with families he also goes over a slide that depicts a temple with a floor, four pillars and a roof. At the base (foundation), there is faith. And in the football program, they have a weekly discipleship program. Each coach on the team meets with around 15 players from various position groups to share Biblical verses for Bible study. While the coaches provide oversight, the study is a player led experience. The four pillars stand for: accountability, mental toughness, selflessness and discipline. The coaches discuss the four pillars daily as well.
As an example, a player wanted to transition from defense to wide receiver. On offense, the team already had around 18 receivers, but on defense, the player was needed to fulfill his current role on defense. The player accepted his role and showed selflessness to the team through the fall season. But Ruzicka takes every opportunity as a teaching moment too. If the athlete fulfills his obligation to the team through the fall, he will transition to receiver in the spring program. And finally, at the top of the roof is meritocracy. Calvin took on the word from Urban Meyer. In essence, you get what you earn. And in life, you have to work hard for what you get in life. Those that make plays in practice and are productive, get rewarded with playing time during real games.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion should attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building, located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.