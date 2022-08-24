Marshall Lions Club welcomes ETBU golf coach

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed East Texas Baptist University Head Men’s and Women’s Golf Coach Sydney Harvey at a recent meeting. Harvey enters her fifth year as Coach of ETBU’s golf program. In 2021, she was selected as the American Southwest Conference (ASC) Coach of the year for men’s golf and under her program; Hank Crain became ETBU’s first golfer to be named to All-ASC first team and ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the nation.
While golf is extremely important, Harvey is the first to inform any crowd that spiritual growth of her students is far more important. She is quite humble and is very thankful to ETBU’s senior leadership for affording her an opportunity at a young age to coach at such a historic university and does not take this responsibility lightly. Instead, she delivers a Christ-centered, Christian-based and family-oriented approach to guarantee the success of her students.
With excitement, Harvey shared fascinating stories regarding a recent faculty and student trip to Scotland, which included a visit to the Old Course at St. Andrews and a chance to play at the Eden Course, which resulted in her first ever hole in one on a 138-yard Par 3. But she beamed with pride as she discussed the growth of her players during community service events within homeless shelters, while painting and cleaning the local area.
For Harvey, the fall leg of the golf season will begin on Sept. 7. Recently, the program under her guidance and leadership has propelled itself into Top 10 rankings nationally. Indeed, Harvey with her spiritual based approach is the right person in the right place and at the right time to lead the men’s and women’s golf programs at ETBU.
If interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.