The Marshall Lions Club welcomed East Texas Baptist University Head Softball Coach Janae Shirley on Jan. 10. Shirley enters her 16th season as coach of ETBU softball program and senior women’s administrator. During her time at ETBU, Shirley has built upon a solid foundation left by current Athletic Director Lion Kent Reeves and led the program to national heights by winning the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III National Championship in 2010 and claiming the No. 1 final ranking in the shortened 2020 season.
When you have pleasure of meeting Shirley for the first time, it is easy to recognize that she is extremely humble. But as Lion Kent Reeves states, “In athletics, good teams are good for a while and then they are not. Good programs always endure the test of time.” Boasting a modest record of 509 wins (the most wins in ETBU history), it is easy to appreciate Shirley being a difference maker not only on the field, but more importantly, in the lives of her coaches and student athletes. Under her leadership, she has produced five College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-Americans, two West Region Coaching Staffs of the Year, two top nine finalists for NCAA Woman of the Year, and one American Southwest Conference (ASC) Female Athlete of the Year.
If you have not been to ETBU recently, one thing for certain — on campus there are a lot of positive changes. According to Shirley, these changes are in preparation for ETBU hosting the Division III World Series in May 2023. The team’s goal is to be one of the best eight teams in Division III and represent Marshall as other teams travel to our city from all over the United States. As a university, ETBU is looking forward to the additional revenue that will flood into the city as players; their families and sports enthusiasts visit Marshall for twelve days during the World Series. In Shirley’s opinion, the stadium, press boxes, suites, turf and seating are all coming along nicely and it should be a fabulous event for Marshall.
Shirley and her softball team recently returned from a Tiger Athletic Mission Experience (TAME) trip to Australia, and the women’s softball team was able to play in the Australian 23 and under national tournament. And Shirley is quick to point out that the opportunity to play in Australia was unique as ETBU played against six of eight states in the country. Impressively, ETBU had a record of six wins and zero losses during the tournament.
During the upcoming season that begins on Jan. 23, ETBU’s softball team has dedicated itself to the team’s identity and the trip to Australia allowed all to step back, refocus and just enjoy the game of softball. Collectively, the team has recently completed reading Seven Days in Utopia, which Shirley strongly believes better equips the team mentally to understand its identity in Christ.
As Coach Shirley wrapped up the program, she informed all that the hope is her team makes a run this year and the reward — a chance to compete for a National Championship in Marshall as part of the eight teams in the World Series. But to get back to Marshall in May 2023, it will start with ETBU’s ASC play. The conference is really strong so if the team does well, there is a great shot in regional, super regional play and to be part of the final eight that goes to the World Series.
For those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.