The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity Chief Executive Officer LaJuan Hollis-Gordon on April 25. Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries worldwide. Globally, the organization has assisted more than 39 million people in improving their living conditions since 1976. Habitat’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat works toward this vision by building and improving homes in partnership with individuals and families needing a decent and affordable place to live.
The Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity, founded in 1985, expanded to encompass Harrison County in 2019. And now, Hollis-Gordon’s oversight includes Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties. Habitat’s Hope Homes Project, launched in 2022, plans to build six affordable homes in Marshall. The campaign goal includes $1.2 million for investment in Marshall home building by May 2026. Two homes are complete now; a third is expected to begin construction this week. With excitement, Hollis-Gordon shared that by 2026, the organization will hope to increase production by 100 percent. For those that struggle to achieve home ownership, this is welcoming news for Harrison County. Habitat will be taking applications for new family home ownership from August to October 2023. Contact Habitat’s Family Services Department to receive information about the program at (903) 236-0900 ext. 201.
While Habitat’s main line of effort is to build and sell affordable houses with ZERO interest, they also partner with potential homebuyers to deliver financial literacy and homeowner training, good neighbor techniques while simultaneously forging relations through civic involvement that ultimately results in the protection of such a large financial investment. From Hollis-Gordon’s experience, providing opportunities for lower-income earners to achieve home ownership unleashes an individual’s full potential for future positive outcomes.
In addition to new construction, Habitat is committed to making homes healthy and safe for occupants. The Habitat Critical Repair program corrects health and safety hazards for approximately 125 homes per year. According to Hollis-Gordon, their focus is on the elderly, those with disabilities and veterans. While there is no focus on beautification projects, there is an unwavering dedication to eliminating health and safety concerns. For 2023, the goal is to make 144 homes healthy and safe across Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties. At the close of the third quarter (March 31), 46 percent of critical repair projects in 2023 have been conducted in Harrison County.
Habitat also operates a Northeast Texas ReStore located at 905 McCann Road in Longview. The store concentrates solely on home merchandise at below retail on new items and comparable prices to thrift store on others. With pleasure, Hollis-Gordon was enthused about ReStore’s green initiative. By reselling building materials and home décor, Northeast Habitat for Humanity has diverted 276,430 pounds of usable goods from landfills this year.
During the current legislative session, Senate Bill 2528 commonly referred to as the Habitat Bill, is on the docket. The bill establishes a $50 million revolving loan fund that rests at the State of Texas Comptroller level with oversight by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. This bill enables nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity an ability to finance capital activities like infrastructure while also helping train the next generation of skilled construction trades.
Hollis-Gordon has carefully reviewed the numbers, and if Senate Bill 2528 is approved, Northeast Habitat can triple production across the three counties. Today, as interest rates rise, financial institutions are less likely to finance workforce homeownership projects below market rates. Senate Bill 2528 is the answer to this problem to assist nonprofit builders that target income levels 30 to 80 percent of area median income.
Habitat has found it challenging to keep up with planned building schedules. Unfortunately, skilled build labor is extremely hard to find, and there are long wait times to begin projects (approximately six months to build a house). Data analyzed shows that 40 percent of people in the skilled trades’ workforce are over the age of 45, with nearly half of those workers over 55, and less than nine percent of workers ages 19-24 are entering these trades. SB 2528 will assist by enabling partnerships with local universities to provide onsite skilled worker training and ultimate Home Builders Institute (HBI) certifications. As Hollis-Gordon closed, she thanked the numerous sponsors of Habitat for Humanity.
Northeast Texas Habitat is currently seeking home sponsors for the Hope Homes Project. Additionally, the organization welcomes volunteer involvement. Volunteer opportunities include building with Habitat, working in the ReStore or the various project task forces and Board of Directors; you may reach Hollis-Gordon at (903) 236-0900 ext. 202 or via email at lhollis@netxhabitat.org for more information.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion can attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.