Marshall Lions Club welcomes Harrison County Historical Museum executive director
Lion Robert Wood and Becky Palmer are pictured.

 Special to the News Messenger

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Harrison County Historical Museum Executive Director Becky Palmer.

In her current role, Palmer oversees the efficient operation of the Harrison County Historical Museum inside the 1901 courthouse; the Service & Sacrifice: Harrison County at War exhibit inside Memorial City Hall Performance Center; and the Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center located at 104 E. Crockett.

