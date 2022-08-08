Marshall Lions Club welcomes Harrison County Historical Museum executive director

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Harrison County Historical Museum Executive Director Becky Palmer.
In her current role, Palmer oversees the efficient operation of the Harrison County Historical Museum inside the 1901 courthouse; the Service & Sacrifice: Harrison County at War exhibit inside Memorial City Hall Performance Center; and the Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center located at 104 E. Crockett.
According to Palmer, her predecessor, Janet Cook was a driving force in alignment and preservation of vital history of Harrison County, which includes the Inez Hatley Hughes collection. Further, without the effort of Cook, the Service & Sacrifice exhibit recognizing global efforts of Harrison County veterans may have never occurred. But Palmer is quite modest, especially if you consider that under her leadership, Harrison County Historical Museum was awarded the John L. Nau III award by the Texas Historical Commission for the permanent exhibit in the 1901 courthouse that lays out the history of Marshall and Harrison County.
Palmer was quick to remind all that the museum is open for operation and free to all patrons. Her hope — people enjoy Harrison County’s rich history and, if touched by the exhibit, decide to leave a donation that keeps the lights on and guarantees the region’s history is available to future generations.
As Palmer closed, she reminded all that the Harrison County Historical Museum relies upon volunteers to support operations. If interested in volunteering, you can reach the Harrison County Historical Museum team via e-mail at hchminfo@gmail.com.
