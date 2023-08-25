On Aug. 22, the Marshall Lions Club welcomed Tina McGuffin, who oversees the day-to-day operations of Inez Hatley Hughes Historical Research Center. McGuffin’s obsession for genealogy began in 1978 in a Texas History class while she was attending Center High School in Center. She was given an assignment to complete a biographical sketch of an ancestor. At the time, in discovery of her great-grandfather, Robert Littleton Hooper, more questions were raised that were a catalyst in her quest to fill the gaps and eventually embark on a lifelong quest for knowing more.
After a 26-year career in public schools serving those with disabilities, the time was right for a professional change. McGuffin began volunteering at the Inez Hatley Hughes Historical Research Center in the fall of 2016. She had the opportunity to work with Dr. Robert Graves and, collectively, they were responsible for packing and moving the Research Center to its present location at 104 E. Crockett St.
In October 2019, McGuffin was brought aboard the museum as an administrative assistant to then Executive Director Becky Palmer. As the days went by, she found herself spending countless hours within the Research Center and eventually was assigned responsibility for its day to day operation. With countless artifacts coming in daily, McGuffin strongly believes the Research Center is and will always be a work in progress. If her time in the Research Center was not enough, she also serves as the Third Vice President of the East Texas Genealogical Society and as a District Representative to the Texas State Genealogical Society.
As McGuffin reflects, her personal goal to become a professional genealogist started with completion of courses through the National Genealogical Society and the Institute for Genealogical and Historical Research. She completed a 14-month professional genealogy course in December 2022 and became part of the Association of Professional Genealogists. Recently, she has also completed writing and publishing coursework and was selected to attend the Genealogical Institute for Federal Records held at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. Since its establishment in 1952, the National Archives only invites 40 individuals annually to attend the institute.
Part of the mission of the museum is to preserve the history of Harrison County and its people. At the Research Center, McGuffin is responsible for maintaining artifacts that hold a significant purpose in preserving that history. For example, there are tools that were used in the fabrication in 1844 of Mimosa Hall (the first brick house in Harrison County), wedding dresses from various eras of the county’s history, a wide selection of typewriters that were used at various businesses during the years in Marshall, and so much more. Boasting with pride, McGuffin also shared that a significant artifact in their possession is a square piano that made its introduction on exhibit at the World’s Fair in 1867. In estimation, the Research Center holds approximately 135,000 artifacts which do not include pictures and textual records such as funeral books, ledgers, scrapbooks, family files, and cemetery maps — which are in the process of being digitized for future researchers.
According to McGuffin, her favorite area of study is genealogy. The term has a different meaning dependent upon whom you ask. For some, it is only a string of names. For others, it is a puzzle that must be solved. The word spurs questions that unlock the curious mind on a quest for answers. Often, those around us use genealogy in their everyday lives. As an example, a person may introduce a person as the son or daughter of a person; nephew of another person or cousin to someone else. In other words, we are constantly making genealogy connections whether we realize it or not.
To hear it from McGuffin, there is a priority mission to truly capture the stories of the first settlers of Harrison County. If a person has a direct or collateral ancestor in Harrison County prior to December 31, 1880, the person is eligible to apply. The person will complete a package provided by the Research Center to share information about the ancestor and their relationship to the person along with supporting documentation and a fee of $30. Packets are currently available at the 1901 courthouse, the Research Center or through email at easttexaskin@gmail.com. After their genealogical team reviews the generational map and verifies the information, the person will receive a nice certificate with the ancestor’s name and the submitter’s name printed on it. Further, if a person has ancestors dating back to the earliest days of Harrison County, there is a great possibility that an individual may also qualify for a certificate from the Texas State Genealogical Society as well. If you experience problems preparing the genealogy chart for relationship establishment, McGuffin stands ready at 104 E. Crockett St. to assist.
The Historical Museum will be offering beginner classes in genealogy in September 2023 at the Marshall Public Library, located at 300 S. Alamo Blvd. There are a lot of resources that are free for discovering genealogy and unlocking the secrets of your ancestry. While McGuffin is partial to the Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center, there are other great research resources, to include Stephen F. Austin State University. Harrison County has a partnership with the state university in which the university will conduct two programs in the near future entitled Big Voices from Small Places. The programs will focus on the small communities of Jonesville and Elysian Fields.
While the First Families fundraising is ongoing, McGuffin mentioned that the Historical Society is always accepting private donations for its long-term sustainment. If interested in donating and learning more about Harrison County Historical Museum and its Research Center, please visit www.harrisoncountymuseum.org, call (903) 935-8417 ext. 1 or email hchminfo@gmail.com.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion should attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building, located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.