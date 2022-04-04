Marshall Lions Club welcomes Harrison County Judge Chad Sims

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on March 29. In office since January 2019, Judge Sims took the opportunity to discuss ongoing projects that include new buildings for Agrilife Extension Office and Fire Marshal, as well as the Road and Bridges team.
With funding associated with the American Rescue Plan, Harrison County expects to receive almost $13 million dollars over a two-year period in which $10 million dollars could be utilized in any capacity to benefit the community.
Judge Sims is working with East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) on grant funding for broadband infrastructure, which will be installed to enhance internet access for rural residents throughout the county. The judge hopes to use the $10 million dollars throughout the county to improve road conditions.
If interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building, located at 410 E. Houston St., Marshall.