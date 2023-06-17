The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on June 13. Sims is an East Texas native and graduate of Elysian Fields High School and Stephen F. Austin State University.
He has worked in the oil and gas industry for more than 20 years, and he and his wife Jana’s shared interest in politics and serving their community led both to be active members of the Republican Party of Harrison County — with Sims serving as its chairman from 2007-2012. They have two children who follow in the Jana’s footsteps in athletics, and they live in the Crossroads area. Sims also served in the economic development of Harrison County as a board member of the Marshall Economic Development (MEDCO). Judge Sims was recently reelected Harrison County judge for his second term.
In the past two years, the team has constructed several buildings. One is the ARC Building located across from the airport, and instead of redoing the original building, the county decided to build a new one from the ground up. Today, the building is residence to the Harrison County Fire Marshall and Agrilife Extension Office. It is nice to have the Agrilife Extension Office out of downtown Marshall in a building that is located next to 40 acres of land and the agriculture farm. His intent is to use the 40 acres in the future and build trails for walking and jogging within the Marshall city limits. And the best news — the Road and Bridge team possesses the talent to do it, which will easily make the community better for county residents. It is impossible, due to weather and temperatures, to build roads all year long, so when afforded the opportunity this year, the team will begin the project.
With the ARC building being in close proximity to the airport, it opens up an initiative being pursued to enable use of the building for executives that fly into Marshall to have use of the facilities’ conference room. The facility has a keypad on the door that provides access to a bathroom, kitchenette and conference table within the building while limiting total building access. The external use by guests arriving by plane would bring increased visibility to Harrison County and the City of Marshall. The county has also recently completed the construction of new offices and a maintenance shop for the Road and Bridge Department on Five Notch Road.
The county just completed a new roof on the 1901 historic courthouse. The original roof was a slate made material. The replacement material is interlocking rubber similar to a mud flap that a person might see on the back of an 18-wheeler trailer. The manufacture molds the rubber to look like a slate tile, and the interlocking component enables the roof to support foot traffic. The roof is now complete, and the contractor is finishing up the flashing and sheet metal work to guarantee the building stays free of leaks moving forward.
This time of year, residents of the county enjoy talking about our property tax rate. When Sims entered his current appointed office, the tax rate was 34 cents, and during his first year, he raised the rate to 35 cents due to a short-term need. The need was met, and Sims further reduced the overall rate to 31 cents — a level still in effect today. As an example, if you own a $100K home, your county property tax would be $310 per year, and this is further offset by qualifying homestead exemption. In Sims’ opinion, our property taxes are not out of control. If you compare it to Panola County, the rate is 46 cents and in Marion County, the rate is 54 cents. Based on the original example, a move to either county would increase individual expenditure of $310 per year to $460 and $540, respectively.
Since early 2021, Sims has explored implementation of a County Assistance District (CAD) to ease the burden of property taxpayers within the county. CAD would impose a sales tax in areas outside of incorporated cities, thus providing a new resource in funding priority projects to include county roads. Currently, Harrison County operates on funding from ad valorem property taxes. Under the current model, with increased expenditures for goods, services and wages, the only avenue is a property tax increase. In essence, CAD would enable the county to meet these increases without adding additional burden to property taxpayers. Based upon initial models, the approval of CAD would expect to add $3 to $4 million annually. Sims noted that he’d like to use half of the revenue for county road improvement and the other half to reduce property taxes.
CAD would not impact incorporated cities of Marshall, Waskom, Hallsville, Uncertain and Scottsville because these cities already collect, or are able to collect, a sales tax of 8.25 percent. Instead, the sales tax would only apply to businesses that are outside the city limits that are already subject to a 6.25 percent sales tax that goes to the State of Texas. This amount would be increased to the maximum allowed by law, which is 8.25 percent. The initiative was voted on in a small scale during the 2022 election and was narrowly defeated. Sims intends to place it on the ballot again in 2024. In his words, if we can generate additional revenue for mandated county functions and also have potential to further lower our property tax base, the initiative is the right thing to do.
The county is pursuing a new process for pavement of roads. Instead of traditional methods, they will look to the same model that is utilized on Farm to Market Roads, a process in which there is a cement base, tar is put in place and rock is laid on top of it. The process is being utilized in two areas for assessment: Old Town Road in Elysian Fields and Five Notch Road from Cox Road to the city limits of Marshall. The county is hoping for favorable results, which will lead to less maintenance and longer durability without replacement
As he closed, Judge Sims encouraged the group to be positive and upbeat when engaging with other members of the community. Further, he challenged all of us to be optimistic and inspirational with others and above all, be active in the community. Collectively, we must all find something we enjoy and stay engaged to make Harrison County the very best.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion should attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building, located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.