Marshall Lions Club welcomes Harrison County Sheriff

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher on Feb. 22.
In office since January 2021, Sheriff Fletcher took the chance to highlight a key initiative between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department in standing up its Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.
The partnership between Chief Carruth and his teams has resulted in increased arrests and prosecution for drugs and violent crimes.
According to Sheriff Fletcher, “The goal is always to stop crime and criminals. Harrison County is no different than the drug problems being faced across this wonderful nation. As a team, we are doing whatever we can to stop the problem in its tracks.”
