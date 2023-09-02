The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Jack Alvarez, who serves as Marshall High School’s athletic director and head football coach, on Aug. 29. Alvarez took over the reins of Marshall High School athletics in 2022, and in his first year led the Mavericks to the playoffs.
Prior to his current position, he spent two seasons at Cuero High School, where he led their football program to an 18-8 record with two playoff appearances. Alvarez has over 33 years of high school coaching experience, with the past 25 years as a head football coach, which includes a 199-98 overall record. As part of his many accomplishments, Alvarez led Ennis High School to a state championship in 2014 and has appeared in two other title games across his career.
He is married to Kim, and they have two sons, Brandon and Cody. Following in his father’s footsteps, Brandon is also a head football coach and athletic director at Garrison High School, and Cody is a pastor at Oak Grove Baptist Church in China Springs. But according to Alvarez, his claim to fame is three wonderful grandchildren – Elly, Charlotte and Jackson.
For those that know Alvarez, he is not a person of excuses and will be the first to admit that the recent loss to the Tyler High Lions after five overtime periods was a heartbreaking defeat. But in reality, it is important to understand that the offense only has three players in 2023 with varsity experience, and when Alvarez assumed his current position in 2022, there were only eight juniors in the football program. To hear it from Alvarez, in a biblical reference to David, whatever the team lacks in experience, it is recouped in the form of heart and resiliency. A perfect example is the completed pass from Collier Slone on fourth down for a touchdown to Sawyer Whaley after a well-executed post route to the keep the Mavericks in last week’s game.
To hear it from Alvarez, the state of Marshall High School athletics continues to significantly improve. There are approximately 400 students involved in athletics at the high school level and around 600 at hunior high. In 2022, tennis, soccer and golf programs were added at the junior high and Alvarez expects these programs to continue to improve moving forward. Overall, the athletic program is doing really well. The volleyball team recently won a tournament; the tennis team came within a set of winning a match; and numerous students received individual medals during a recent cross country event.
Alvarez invited the group to come and watch a practice and visit the school. As a lifelong educator and coach across the state of Texas, he has been to Cuero, Newton, Ennis, Kirbyville, Jasper and Marshall. And as he walks the halls of Marshall High School, the problems we experience are seen throughout the state. Growing up in Arkansas, Alvarez strongly believes that the Texas public school system exceeds standards of any school across America. In his words, public education in Texas is still the best and fortunately, we do not experience the same kind of issues. Yes, there are problems, but unlike the big cities, Marshall still has local control of our schools. Face it, we have a school board in which we still know members that serve, and in bigger cities, this is often not the case.
To Alvarez, the foundation of successful athletics is dependent upon the youth within the community. There has to be a stronger commitment on youth leagues so the leagues are better controlled and parents immediately recognize the importance that Marshall places on athletics. For the youth leagues to work, there must be also an investment by parents and volunteers to make the program function effectively with a relentless reliance upon excellence.
As he closed, Alvarez provided thoughts regarding the upcoming game against Longview. Face it — Longview is a reputable football program, but their caliber of play in certain positions has fallen off compared to 2022. However, they still have the nation’s top-ranked high school running back recruit in Taylor Tatum as part of their team. Alvarez predicts if the team can control Tatum and keeps the score below 28 points or less per opponent, the outcome favors the Mavericks.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion should attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building, located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.