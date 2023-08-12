The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Julee Rachels, CEO and founder of Heartisans Marketplace on Aug. 8.
Originally from Center, Rachels moved to Longview in 1979 to work for Eastman Chemical Company after attending Sam Houston State University with a major in criminology and minor in business. Rachels has been a lifelong entrepreneur and first opened a word processing business in 1985, working in the legal field for 22 years that led to opening a kitchen shop/cooking school “The Cook’s Nook” in 2004 until its sale in 2009.
In the summer of 2013, Rachels was asked to conduct a cooking class in low-income housing. It was a volunteer event that would ultimately change the trajectory of her life. In those apartments, there were a lot of women that were in generational poverty and sought any chance to break free of the cycle. In this moment, Rachels realized the need for a nonprofit that helped women on a deeper level have a fresh start through job training, employment and higher education, and Heartisans Marketplace was born in 2014.
Heartisans provides a catalyst for women to grow, receiving training and enter the workforce with job skills that provides a solid income stream to raise a family and be productive members within the community. But Rachels is the first to admit, this endeavor is not possible alone. As Heartisans performs its work with women, there is also a partnership with countless community leaders and businesses throughout Longview. The first partner was Longview Economic Development Cooperation (LEDCO). LEDCO sponsors Heartisans software that they use for ACT training. Heartisans is the ACT career ready training site in Longview and the only other training site besides Kilgore College that provides this particular training. In Longview, a prerequisite of hiring is satisfactory completion of an ACT test score which is part of the application process. In Rachel’s opinion, this is a game changer providing a learning opportunity that equates to successful outcomes in completion of this requirement through training.
Women are referred to Heartisans from all over the community. After attending extended programs at Graciously Broken, Sunshine Lighthouse, Women’s Shelter, Highway 80 Women and Families, House of Hope, Buckner, and even sometimes from the Judicial System, women enter Heartisans two-month self-paced program to provide the tools necessary and eliminate roadblocks that prevent a woman’s successful reintegration back into the workforce. As a woman enters Heartisans program, their emotional, mental, physical and spiritual well-being is taken into consideration to guarantee that a woman will be able to stand on their own feet and achieve a successful outcome.
Upon successful completion of Heartisans two-month program, the organization assists individuals with affordable housing and transportation to further eliminate potential obstacles that would hinder a person remaining on track. To date, 170 women have graduated from their program. In Rachel’s perspective, the program is working well as these women have changed their lives and now enjoy favorable situations. There is little doubt that the program is extremely tough and requires a lot of work by women attending, but Heartisans is committed in its support of their trainees for favorable program completion.
Heartisans is a bit different in its structure. The non-profit provides the work training program and the funding leg is through a retail store. And in the past two years, the retail store has funded 80 percent of Heartisans costs. There is also a manufacturing building with only one employee. Just finishing up their seventh year, Heartisans employs seven employees and almost 200 community volunteers. The manufacturing building encompasses embroidery, quilting, sewing, monogramming, letter press printing, and vinyl to direct to film techniques. Whatever the consumer needs, it can be accomplished at Heartisans with ease. There is also a manufacturing kitchen that provides the chance to mix all formulas of products that transition to retail sales in their gift shop. The vision enables Heartisans to grow as needed to support the needs of women throughout the community.
As a business-minded person, Rachels embarked on an adventure to determine the additional revenue that would allow for Heartisans to purchase a housing complex and/or collocated housing as a transitional housing area for graduates of their program. With a local presence, the team decided to take the gift shop online to raise additional revenue. In 2019, they took the opportunity to place all of their products into an online store and then in 2020, COVID happened. Without their preparation in 2019, they would have been shut down completely, but the online presence allowed the business to continue to grow and thrive.
The task force met in June 2020 and while many were reluctant to proceed with their housing initiative, Rachels was adamant that the team continue. Today, Heartisans is located in Spring Hill, and the additional buildings after renovation have increased the organization’s overall footprint from 4,200 to 18,000 square feet. At this point, the team has achieved zoning requirements and in the process of building cottages behind their main building. Further, the organization will purchase surrounding duplex buildings to provide transitional housing for their program graduates.
As Rachels closed, she encouraged members of Marshall Lions Club and the community to visit Heartisans gift shop. It is a tremendous, unique gift shop that allows for either on site or online shopping with shipping anywhere. Heartisans, unlike many nonprofits, does not rely on traditional fundraising events. Instead, their revenue is achieved through their gift shop and community donations. Fortunately, according to Rachels, Heartisans possesses community partnerships that provide a continuous funding stream.
For those that are interested in learning more about Heartisans Marketplace, please visit them at www.heartisans.org or give them a call at (903) 431-1188.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion should attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building, located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.