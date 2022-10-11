Marshall Lions Club welcomes Hemotek vice president of production

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Rob Woodmansee, Vice President of production and general manager for Hemotek, LLC on Oct. 4. Woodmansee joined Hemotek in 2014 and transitioned to Marshall in 2017 to set up their current operation. Prior to Hemotek, he spent 20 years with Tactical & Rescue Gear in Plano, where he served as vice president for business development. He is a proud United States Army and Texas Army National Guard veteran of 30 years with extended deployments as a tank company commander during Desert Storm, as well as service in Baghdad, Iraq and Kabul, Afghanistan.
Hemotek is an excellent example of the tremendous effort of Marshall Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) as the City of Marshall’s catalyst for attracting businesses to relocate and thrive within Marshall and Harrison County. And Hemotek is taking advantage by placing global patents on product originated in its facilities to change the landscape of medicine by setting goals for delivery of treatment options for injuries, infection and inflammation.
According to Woodmansee, Hemotek is devoted to ease suffering, enable treatments for disease and improve quality of life globally. Woodmansee and the Hemotek team are the exclusive manufacturers of a powder form of oxygen called Ox66. As he describes it, Ox66 breathed in will cause a person to cough, but through ingestion, it significantly enhances the oxygen levels within blood. Underneath Hemotek’s core values of integrity, trust and safety, the company remains competitively focused in providing trusted, effective products for use in every home. And from the sound of it, Ox66 has been extensively tested in numerous applications and presently sold to several commercial customers. As Woodmansee puts it, the company is on a journey for the Federal Drug Administration to ultimately approve a drug as the first response in any trauma situation.
If interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E, Houston St. in Marshall.