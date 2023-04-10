The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson on April 4.
For Dickson, the education field was a calling, considering her parents and sister were educators.
She is a 1991 graduate from Hallsville High School and earned her degree from Stephen F. Austin in education.
Following graduation, she taught at both William B. Travis and Elysian Fields for 13 years, but with the calling to lead our future generation, she returned to Marshall ISD to begin her career in administration.
Initially, she served as the assistant principal at David Crockett, and then eight years as the principal at William B. Travis, leading to her current role as superintendent at Karnack Independent School District for the past seven years.
She has been married to Johnny Dickson for 25 years and, together, they have five children and two grandchildren.
To hear it from Dickson, most would not understand the current crisis that exists in the education field.
A crisis that began during COVID-19 2019 and today has expanded to the point in which schools across America are experiencing teacher shortages.
To Dickson, she refers to it as the “Great Resignation,” and this phenomenon has created a revolving door in which teachers are exiting out the door without replacements. This is a crisis that people must fully understand and equipped with this information, proceed as a voter to make everlasting, positive change.
In Texas, every decision in our public schools is made through our state legislature. And in her role as superintendent of Karnack ISD, she has witnessed firsthand the affect and impact that legislatures have on education.
While most would not realize it, Karnack ISD is the wealthiest district in Region 7. But their facilities, being built in the 1930s, are some of the oldest across the state. During Texas legislative session in the 1980s, laws were enacted that are outdated and remain in effect today.
For example, the Robin Hood law enables the State of Texas to recapture excess property tax (i.e. property tax collections in excess of allotments) from wealthier school districts and then distribute to less wealthy school districts.
From the state’s perspective, Karnack ISD is on the same wealth plane as Highland Park. But in reality, a one-size-fits-all mentality does not work, and while the law and its theory was well intentioned at the time, the truth is many kids are disadvantaged because of it.
Dickson just returned from a trip to Austin to speak during the legislative session regarding the antiquated law and its impact to not only Karnack ISD, but across East Texas.
While she is hopeful for positive change as a result of her visit and presentation, she is doubtful that leadership will implement meaningful change.
During this legislative session at the Texas Capitol, school choice is also a topic gaining traction for consideration and approval.
On the surface, the solution sounds wonderful, enabling parents to redirect state funds from public to private education. However, for the people of the state, it enables dollars to be distributed to private institutions that possibly align to different value systems than many within the state hold.
According to Dickson, the voucher system enforcement will be difficult to maintain equity among students and will potentially have devastating effect upon the public school system.
Another buzz word floating around academic circles is homeschooling. In Dickson’s experience, she has discovered that often this emphasis on education turns out to be more home than schooling.
Often the parents become fed up with the program and eventually return the children to the public education system. In many cases, these students return further behind academically compared to their peers.
While technology is considered the way of the future, most decisions impacting education’s future are made at larger cities across Texas.
For Dickson, this decision-making process is alarming, especially considering 850 school districts in Texas are located in rural areas. This includes internet availability.
Within Harrison County, Judge Chad Sims has done a tremendous job through grants at enhancing high speed internet connectivity within our rural areas, but at this point, there is work left to do.
Unfortunately, certain companies have monopolized the rural market, offering costly alternatives that often produce less than adequate performance.
As she closed, Dickson recognized some incredible leaders within the state legislature and their willingness to support education for Harrison County.
And emphasized the importance as voters to keep track of political viewpoints and vote accordingly, when issues impact their children and/or grandchildren’s ability to receive a quality education.
She also mentioned school safety and assured the team that measures are in place to make area schools a hard target and, most importantly, keep children safe.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion should attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.