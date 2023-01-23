The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Jerry Hanszen on Jan. 17. Hanszen is the owner of local radio stations KMHT in Marshall and KGAS in Carthage and visited Marshall Lions to share Carthage Lions Club history and its long-standing relationship with Marshall.
According to Hanszen, the Carthage Lions Club had its start on July 10, 1935. At the time, there were only 28 active members and, according to records, the sponsoring club was Marshall Lions. If we take a moment and reflect the historical value, the Carthage Lions Club has been in existence almost 88 years. That is 88 years in which the organization has provided service to the citizens of East Texas in order to make their lives better.
Next Friday, Carthage Lions Club will hold its annual fundraising event in which the community of Carthage joins together and supports their Lions in raising money that ultimately will position the city to be in better shape through service to reach its full potential. To hear it from Hanszen, this upcoming show will be the club’s 76th presentation. As Hansen reflects on the event, it dates back to an inaugural event that occurred in 1946 and since 1949, its production has been controlled by Carthage Lions.
Hanszen shared that the show’s performance is a partnership between Kiwanis, Rotarians, Leos and everyone else in the city that desires to participate. In essence, it is a chorus show that includes special musical acts, people performing stand-up comedy and a Master of Ceremony to keep all on track to guarantee completion of the performance within 90 minutes.
For this year, the songs will be “We Will Rock You,” “Achy Breaky Heart” and “Roar Lion Roar.” Each year, the show tries to keep the talent local and the final act always concludes with performances of “God Bless America” and the “Star Spangled Banner.” As Lions, our motto is We Serve. And members of Carthage Lions Club show their service by selling tickets, being in the show, selling ads and providing food for show performers.
This year’s show for Carthage Lions Club will kick-off Friday, Jan. 27 at the Civic Center in Carthage. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. From the sound of it and Carthage Lions’ rich history, it should be an enjoyable evening for all.
For those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.