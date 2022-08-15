Marshall Lions Club welcomes Marshall Depot Inc. president

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Marshall Depot Inc. President Christina Anderson at their recent meeting.
In her current role, Anderson oversees a volunteer board of directors in carrying out the operation of the 1912 Depot as an Amtrak station and Texas & Pacific Railroad museum and gift shop.
According to Anderson, Marshall is extremely blessed. Out of approximately 20,000 cities across the United States, there are only 525 Amtrak stops. And the great news — Marshall is one of them.
Equally important, Marshall serves as a crew change location for Amtrak crew members along the Texas Eagle route.
That equates to more than 2,100 local hotel stays annually by Amtrak crew members, which has resulted, with other spending in Marshall by the crew members, to more than $4.3 million in revenue to our local economy over the past 20 years.
Anderson was quick to praise the City of Marshall and Harrison County for their budget assistance, but informed the group that the annual fundraising campaign is underway and the board of directors welcomes their tax-deductible donation.
In addition to city and county funding, fundraising is extremely important to achieve funding annual operating costs of approximately $50,000 for insurance, maintenance, utilities and ongoing preservation.
The current fundraising campaign will end Sept. 30. If interested in providing a tax-deductible donation, please mail checks payable to Marshall Depot Inc., 800 N. Washington, Suite 1, Marshall, Texas 75670.
If interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.