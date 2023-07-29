The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Elena Sleazina owner of Marshall Fine Arts Academy on July 25. Sleazina and her husband Alexei, originally from Moldova in Eastern Europe, made a decision to relocate to Marshall in 2013. According to Sleazina, Alexei was an interpreter for Bob Bryant for many years, and with their connection to the area through Cypress Valley Bible Church, the transition was easy to call Marshall their new home. Sleazina is a 2016 graduate of East Texas Baptist University with a major in vocal performance.
From early childhood, Sleazina discovered that music study in Moldova was extremely intense, with schools being setup to offer music for half of the day and reading, writing and arithmetic for the remaining time. Upon arrival to Marshall, she discovered that students interested in music might spend only 30 minutes per week learning their instrument. While four hours daily in Moldova might be considered extreme, the duration of just 30 minutes per week in Sleazina’s opinion is insufficient. When students only interact with one teacher and have limited exposure to the arts, there is no sense of being part of a bigger community and fully engaging in the artistic experience.
As an instructor, it is very difficult to teach anything important in such a condensed period. In her experience, the early years are critical. During this period, children are sponges and literally soak up all that is provided to them and in music, it provides a foundation that is built upon until proficiency is obtained later in life.
In February 2022, Sleazina received the motivation necessary to pursue her goal of establishing Marshall Fine Arts Academy. Without a performing arts theater in Marshall — coupled with her 10-year-old son’s desire to be in theater — she was compelled to open a performing arts theater in June 2022, which resulted in a live performance at Memorial City Hall. While the theater performance was an important first step, Sleazina admits it was not enough to unleash the full potential of those interested in music, drama and visual arts within the community.
With the help of LaDarius Carter, owner of Fathom Realty, Sleazina was introduced to a property for sale on South Washington. While the property was not on the market, Carter advised that ownership was willing to sell. From that moment, the process moved quickly and the building was purchased in July 2022 and, after renovation, Marshall Fine Arts Academy became reality on October 1, 2022.
Besides a wide variety of instruction in music and voice, the academy also offers preschool classes, homeschool programs, visual arts, acting and filmmaking, as well as an afterschool program. And if that were not enough, the academy offers sewing classes too. To hear it from Sleazina, most would not consider sewing an art, but the recent resurrection of the homestead has brought about a desire by many to sew.
For children who seek more exposure to the arts, they offer a safe haven where they can freely express themselves and connect with like-minded peers through group classes and various creative activities. Engaging in the arts can be highly therapeutic for these children, providing them with an outlet for their emotions and thoughts. Moreover, students involved in the arts often receive a more well-rounded education, helping them steer clear of potentially harmful influences that might be present on the streets.
Marshall Fine Arts Academy wants to be involved in the community. During the upcoming Boogie Woogie Festival, the organization is invited to open the event alongside other musical acts. Apart from hosting their own concerts and gatherings, they like participating in citywide events, so whenever the academy is presented with an opportunity to give back to the community, the academy welcomes it.
As Sleazina closed, she reminded everyone that at Marshall Fine Arts Academy, there is something for every age. All instructors are from Marshall and without doubt, Sleazina has been able to attract amazing talent with a passion to assist students achieve their dreams in music, drama and visual arts. At opening, the team provided instruction for approximately 40 students and in August 2023, Elena and Alexei expect around 80 students. For those that are interested in learning more about Marshall Fine Arts Academy, please visit them at www.marshallfinearts.org or give them a call at (903) 472-6307.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion should attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building, located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.