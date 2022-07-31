Marshall Lions Club welcomes MISD athletic director
Marshall High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Jack Alvarez and Lion Patrick Owens are pictured.

 Special to the News Messenger

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Jack Alvarez, Marshall High School athletic director and head football coach.

After spending the past two seasons as head football coach at Cuero High School, Alvarez was ecstatic at the opportunity for a transition to Marshall High School. According to Alvarez, the thought of coaching the Mavericks has always been appealing to him especially considering growing up in Arkansas and the families’ close ties in the East Texas area.

