Marshall Lions Club welcomes MISD athletic director

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Jack Alvarez, Marshall High School athletic director and head football coach.
After spending the past two seasons as head football coach at Cuero High School, Alvarez was ecstatic at the opportunity for a transition to Marshall High School. According to Alvarez, the thought of coaching the Mavericks has always been appealing to him especially considering growing up in Arkansas and the families’ close ties in the East Texas area.
Jokingly, Alvarez had one request. As is the case with his wife, we should be behind him 100 percent win or tie. Since Alvarez boasts a career 193-93 overall record, Maverick fans should be ecstatic with the potential opportunity ahead for such a historic football program and legacy.
Alvarez was quick to reflect upon this legacy and historic perspective. We have a rich football tradition which will always be birthplace and home of football legend Y.A. Tittle. With such a dynamic legacy, the community has a great starting point to promote the best of Marshall, Texas.
As he closed, he shared that members of his coaching staff are leaders. But beyond leadership, the most important attributes to Alvarez are strong work ethic, integrity and caring commitment to the players! Further, you could see the excitement as Alvarez discussed upcoming home visits. According to Alvarez, it is an opportunity to share his accountability list with parents and players with a goal of not only producing better players, but more importantly, men that are more productive members of society moving forward.
