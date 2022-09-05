Marshall Lions Club welcomes past District Governor Chris Gunstream

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Lions Club District 2-S1 Past District Governor Chris Gunstream on Aug. 30. Gunstream is a retired United States Navy Chief Petty Officer of 24 years, a Professional Golf Association Professional and former Country Club Manager in the Orlando, Florida area.
Gunstream was present to share with the Marshall Lions Club about the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) Global Membership Approach. The approach is a four-step process designed to grow local membership. In essence, with more membership, our service to the community strengthens and the future is much brighter.
The framework includes team building, vision development, goal setting and execution through membership accountability that guarantees framework accomplishment.
Aligned with District Governor Rickey Caughron, Gunstream emphasized the need for a Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunity and Threat analysis to truly align with community needs.
He challenged our members to continue enhancing member’s internal contributions, but simultaneously, partnering with local organizations to hit a home run in Marshall.
The Marshall Lions Club currently conducts a Charity Horse Show and semi-annual Pancake Supper. Gunstream believes that through leadership, mentorship and membership expansion, we can further expand our projects to truly touch the lives of the community.
If interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.