Marshall Lions Club welcomes police chief, sergeant

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Chief Cliff Carruth and Sergeant Nikki King at a recent meeting. Serving as Marshall’s Chief of Police since October 2017, Carruth took the chance to highlight a key initiative started within the New Town Neighborhood that is being expanded across the city known as community policing, which will be overseen by a veteran of the Marshall Police Department, Sgt. King.
According to Carruth, this expanded initiative is all about getting to know the community again. Instead of riding around and staying in cars, patrol officers will take opportunities to walk their areas and talk to constituents and, through time, develop relationships and trust with the citizens that the Police Department serves.
The Marshall Police Department will work with citizens to form a community group in each of the three zones. These community groups will be crucial in helping to improve communication and sharing information within these groups. The Marshall Police Department is asking for citizens’ help in forming these groups. Please contact the Marshall Police Department via e-mail at communitypolicing@marshalltexas.net or Sergeant King at (903) 935-4542.
Equally excited with the expansion of community policing is King. In fact, she volunteered to manage the program. As a person with long-term service to Marshall, King witnessed firsthand the transformation to incident base policing which, while effective in crime prevention, provided no recognizable benefit in building stronger bonds with the wonderful people of Marshall. In King’s words, “the zones established as a result of community policing will provide officers the time to stop and talk to people and through time build a rapport and trust.”
Both Carruth and King reminded all that all officers assigned to respective zones throughout Marshall will be present for National Night out on Oct. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Marshall at the courthouse square.
Prior to departing, Carruth discussed the 2022 Citizen Police Academy. The Marshall Police Department will be conducting the academy starting Tuesday, Sept. 13, and it will run for six weeks from 6 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday. The academy will provide an opportunity to meet the experts that make our streets and community safe while providing citizens the ability to gain a better appreciation and understanding. If interested in participating, call (903) 935-4542 or email communitypolicing@marshalltexas.net.
If interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston Street in Marshall.