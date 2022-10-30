The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Louis Johnston and Krystal Fetting from Wellness Pointe. Both Johnston and Fetting serve as chemical dependency counselors within Wellness Pointe’s Social Services Division. Both counselors provide outpatient substance abuse treatment services to those impacted with substance abuse issues within the East Texas region.
In addition to outpatient substance abuse treatment services, Wellness Pointe is well known as a multi-practice federally qualified health center that includes obstetric care, pediatrics, general medicine, family planning, optometry and dentistry. The organization is grant funded and also accepts Medicaid, CHIP and Medicare (including Health Spring). They also accept most health, dental and vision insurance, including Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, TRICARE and United Healthcare to name a few.
Wellness Pointe’s Substance Abuse Outpatient Treatment services are provided in Longview, Marshall and Tyler for those in need of services. There are three programs available for adults, adolescents and specialized females. According to Johnston, he works in a profession he enjoys, but it is a job that he prefers did not exist. Without the need, the outcome would be families not dealing with the rippling effect of substance abuse. Collectively, their programs are outpatient services that require a lot of follow-up during two-hour sessions for 12 weeks. In their opinion, the best part with their programs — they are entirely free. There is no refusal, and professionals assigned do whatever is possible to get those with substance abuse issues on the path to recovery.
In Johnston and Fetting’s opinion, it is all about getting the word out and to provide awareness of needed resources. We all might be aware of a person dealing with a substance abuse problem that requires help. The clinicians at Wellness Pointe are eager to support individuals in the community gain access to needed services. The hours of services are flexible to accommodate clients; however, individuals would need to make an appointment for an assessment. Individuals can call or email to make an appointment or to learn about services. Tyler and Longview area residents can call Fetting at (903) 212-4673. Marshall area residents can call Johnston at (903) 230-5327. Johnston and Fetting reminded all that to take advantage of services offered by Wellness Pointe, individuals must be a resident of Texas.
Wellness Pointe always partners with other community organizations to ensure families receive access to needed services. These partnerships include local Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS), family courts, juvenile courts and probation. These partnerships allow families to successfully complete needed substance abuse treatment and access other services through Wellness Pointe such as medical, dental or mental health.
Johnston and Fetting are very dedicated to helping each client and family and seek to have a positive impact on each client.
If interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.