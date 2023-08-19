The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Barbara Judkins, who serves as the site manager of Starr Family Home State Historic Site. Judkins has served as the site manager of the 3.1-acre historical site operated by the Texas Historical Commission in Marshall since 2014. The site was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. The museum was made a recorded Texas Historic Landmark in 1986, and on Jan. 1, 2008 the site was transferred from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to the Texas Historical Commission.
According to Judkins, the patriarch and matriarch of the Starr Family lineage were Dr. James Harper and Mrs. Harriet Johnson Starr. Dr. Starr was born in Connecticut, grew up in Ohio and transitioned to Georgia, where he met his wife and married in 1827. The couple later left Georgia and moved to Nacogdoches in 1837. According to Dr. Starr, when he moved to Georgia he had just attended medical school and made the move due to students in his medical class prompting him to go. Unbeknownst to him, he would meet his future wife, Harriet. They remained married until her death, and he died away shortly thereafter in July 1890. Dr. Starr and Mrs. Starr are buried in Greenwood Cemetery, located on Herndon Street near East Texas Baptist University.
Dr. Starr traveled from Ohio to Georgia, where he intended to buy and sale land. In Georgia, he bought and sold land for nine months. When he arrived in Texas, he discovered that a person that participated in the Texas Revolution was automatically entitled a certificate to free land of around 4,000 acres. This land created a revenue stream for taxes to the Republic of Texas. A lot of people did not want the entire amount of acreage afforded them, so Dr. Starr realized that he had the potential to buy a person’s remaining share of land with gold from those willing to sale. Through the years, Dr. Starr and the family accumulated around 1 million acres of land in certificates in which the family oversaw.
Dr. Starr was a government official in the Republic of Texas and a leading physician and businessman. In 1870, Dr. Starr and his son, James Franklin Starr, relocated their land and banking agency from Nacogdoches to Marshall and purchased the land that is referred to as the Starr Family Home today. The original home for Dr. and Mrs. Starr was Rosemont, and after Frank Starr married Clara Fry Clapp in 1868, they built Maplecroft in 1871 on land deeded to him by his father, Dr. Starr. Through the years, the family renovated and modernized the residence to what is enjoyed today by thousands that visit the historic site in Marshall annually.
With such a rich history in Texas, it is not surprising that the William B. Travis diary was donated to the University of Texas in 1939 by the Starr Family. Dr. Starr came to Texas in 1837 after his brother, Franklin Jefferson Starr, arrived in 1836. Franklin Starr was a successful lawyer in San Felipe de Austin and had the pleasure of meeting William B. Travis. Travis was in search of a new law partner and decided upon Franklin Starr, who turned out to be his last partner prior to his death at the Alamo.
When Franklin Starr discovered the Mexicans were marching towards San Felipe, he returned to get his pregnant wife and traveled the Runaway Scrape from San Felipe due east. With the Mexican army traveling up the coast from Mexico, it was necessary to flee the area quickly. During this time, people went in different directions. Some made it to Galveston, and Franklin Starr met up with his brother, Dr. Starr, and settled in Nacogdoches. In Judkins’ opinion, Franklin Starr found the diary of William B. Travis when he returned to San Felipe and cleared out the office. Ultimately, he brought the diary back with him to Nacogdoches and its ultimate home in Marshall.
Dr. Starr was also instrumental in the layout of Austin; establishment of the University of Texas; and was invited to be on University of Texas’ first Board of Regents. Unfortunately, due to health, he was unable to accept the position. Dr. Starr also served as the Secretary of Treasury under the Second Republic of Texas President Mirabeau Buonaparte Lamar, who followed Sam Houston. The Republic of Texas currency at the time was signed by Dr. Starr.
As she closed, Judkins shared that the Starr Family Home is home to the largest collection of material culture of all sites within Texas Historic Commission. Vases, tea cups, saucers, towels, clothing and much more of the era make up an amazing collection for visitors of the Starr Home to see. Inside the home there are 54 doors, 10 fireplaces, six chimneys, 4,800 square feet, and eight bedrooms. Before its time, the house was plumbed for running water in 1884, with a sink and bathtub added to the house and in 1889; the Starrs were able hook onto the City of Marshall’s new waterworks and added the home’s first flush toilet. Those interested in learning more about the Starr Family home should visit them at 407 W. Travis St. in Marshall or give them a call at (903) 935-3044. The home is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
