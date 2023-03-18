The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Mark Robinson, who serves as the External Affairs Manager for Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), an organization that serves almost 550,000 customers in northwestern and central Louisiana, western Arkansas, East Texas and the Panhandle area of North Texas.
Jokingly, Robinson shared, most wonder what an External Affairs Manager actually does? His mom believes he is a politician, and his closest friends believe he plays a lot of golf. But in truth, he fulfills the role as the face of SWEPCO across the East Texas region. Robinson was in attendance to discuss the shutdown of Henry W. Pirkey Power Production Plant that will occur later this month.
According to Robinson, a lot has changed since the initial announcement of the Henry W. Pirkey Power Plant’s shutdown in November 2020. In the two and a half years since, the world has changed due to COVID-19, which caused the world to move slower. SWEPCO utilized technology to meet with community leaders and even held community meetings in Hallsville and Marshall while masked up. But in early 2022, the local area came alive again and enabled the leadership within SWEPCO to continue forward with the Just Transition process.
Across the United States, a lot of coal fired plants are being closed. A lot of the closures, similar to the 38-year-old Pirkey Power Plant, are due to age, while some are affected by both federal and state regulations and restrictions. Unfortunately, as in many cases, the cost benefit analysis of operating coal fired plants similar to Pirkey Power Plant made future operation impossible due to lack of high-quality resources coupled with federal mandates.
Throughout the transition process, SWEPCO has remained a critical stakeholder in the shutdown roadmap alongside community leaders to make the transition the best possible and enable positive outcomes for its employees, their families and the citizens of both Harrison and Rusk counties. Since Pirkey Power Plant came online in early 1985, SWEPCO has maintained strong community ties through popular fishing events, scouting events at the Environmental Park and through food drives, with a mission of helping those in need.
To make the transition smoother, SWEPCO recruited a just transition team to provide oversight. The team is completely disengaged from the Power Plant and business operations, but is a critical foundation in establishment of risk mitigation strategies to complete the project while producing minimal risks across the region. To hear it from Robinson, regional leaders have instituted principles and priorities that provide a guiding light for leadership. Based on these priorities, the end result should be good paying jobs for displaced employees at the plant and Sabine Mine; strategies for handling school revenue loss; tax base replacement; resident retention (aimed at keeping families from relocating); addressing economic impacts; and future use of redeveloped plant and mine areas.
Again, the transition is aimed to lessen negative impacts while increasing the opportunity for positive outcomes. From Robinson’s perspective, Pirkey Power Plant will shut down the generator for the final time within the next few weeks. And the focus during this period must be on its employees and carrying out the priorities necessary to limit the burden on the community.
Robinson shared that SWEPCO has three goals: safety, reliability and affordability. Face it — we need power when required and unexpected outages are disruptive. Any decision to close a power producing plants is met with strict scrutiny and oversight by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) and the Southwest Power Pool (SPP.) These organizations provide oversight on the prudency of generating plant operations and possible retirements.
With East Texas being Robinson’s home, he is a huge advocate for sources of local power generation. He recalls the winter storm of 2021. While many companies throughout the State of Texas had difficulty supplying homes with electrical power, the East Texas area for the most part maintained outage free. SWEPCO has an integrated resource plan for the next 20 years on their website. With the closure of Pirkey Power Plant, SWEPCO remains focused on maintaining the SPP required spinning reserve generation, the amount of generation exceeding the highest level of annual customer demand. The resource plan will focus on future diversification to include a mixed bag of fossil fuels and renewable energy for long-term sustainment.
As he closed, Robinson reminded all that leadership at SWEPCO is invested in making the Pirkey Power Plant closure as positive as possible and that future plans within the resource plan would provide viable production techniques to keep the power grid in East Texas strong into the future.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion can attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.