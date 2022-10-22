Marshall Lions Club welcomes Synergy Park director

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) Director of Synergy Park Scott McCurdy on Oct. 18. Synergy Park is the expansion of ETBU’s facilities in the historic downtown Marshall area, with the university purchasing and planning renovations within the old Capital One Bank building.
In McCurdy’s words, ETBU is committed to interaction and cooperation between organizations in the region to ensure they reach their full potential. With ETBU’s Christ-centered mission of educating servant leaders, the initiative at Synergy Park is striving towards the goal of producing a professionally skilled workforce for Marshall, Harrison Country and throughout the East Texas region. Upon completion, ETBU is driving to create a synergistic business park and further extending the University’s academic learning footprint in connection with the Marshall Grand and the Teague School of Nursing.
According to McCurdy, the new facility will empower community members to be workforce ready to match the skills required in an evolving marketplace.
The Synergy Park complex will provide clinical mental healthcare, speech-language pathology services and literacy development strategies to individuals in the community. Further, the facility will offer adult education, continuing education, workforce training, and professional and graduate-level education programs while simultaneously uniting individuals and organizations for networking to foster cooperative methods for professional growth, organizational success and economic development.
McCurdy shared that the concept of Synergy Park is built upon five core commitments: embracing opportunity; engaging resources; equipping workforce; empowering people; and enhancing community. These five core commitments drive Synergy Park and inform its course. Often McCurdy receives the question, “Why would a private, Christian University invest its time and resources to renovate a 48,000 square foot bank building?” In his reply, “The question is answered through ETBU’s Motto: May the Light on the Hill Never Die.” The university has been called to be a light in Marshall, and simply put — the light has no lane. ETBU intends for Synergy Park to be an investment in the lives of Marshall’s workforce, to be a catalyst for economic development and a transformational agent in the further development of Marshall’s downtown.”
ETBU is also planning to create the Grand Social. The Grand Social will be an outdoor park in downtown Marshall for social fellowship, recreation, outdoor leisure and family activities. The park’s proposed location is a large parking lot in extreme disrepair across from the Marshall Grand and the Teague School of Nursing. The park will be ETBU’s way of showing its appreciation to the City of Marshall while creating a community space for Marshall residents and visitors to our wonderful city.
McCurdy was quick to recognize without Marshall, there would be no ETBU. With Synergy Park and other initiatives, ETBU is showing its appreciation to our great city and the university’s investment in Marshall’s professional and economic future. If all goes as planned, Synergy Park will be completed and available for use in early 2023.
