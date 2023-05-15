The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer for Atlanta District Office Heather Deaton and Area Engineer Jacob Vise. In its role, the district office in Atlanta is responsible for planning, designing, building, operating and maintaining the state’s transportation system in nine counties, which includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur counties. And as the District’s Public Information Officer, Deaton works diligently to spread safety messages to reduce the fatalities upon our state transportation system.
One of Deaton’s initiatives is supporting TxDOT’s #EndTheStreakTX campaign, a campaign created by TxDOT in an effort to raise awareness regarding the long streak of traffic deaths in Texas and how this streak ultimately affects all citizens across Texas. In reality, this streak dates back to Nov. 7, 2000 in which Texas has lost at least one person each day on Texas roads. In Deaton’s words, the goal is broad, but definitely possible. But to achieve this goal, it will take every single driver behind the wheel to do his/her part.
According to Deaton, it is important for drivers to also understand that the side of a highway is the daily work space for law enforcement, first responders and roadside construction and maintenance workers. The Move Over or Slow Down program, which traditionally required drivers to yield to police, fire and emergency vehicles, has been enhanced through the years to provide the same protections for TxDOT roadside workers and road crews. In essence, the law requires drivers to move over a lane or if unable to move over, slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit. And in areas with posted speed limits of 25 mph or less, drivers must reduce to 5 mph. To make the law importance better understood, drivers that fail to adhere to the laws can be fined up to $200, and if a crash is involved that causes an injury to a worker, drivers can be fined up to $2,000.
As we enter May, TxDOT also recognizes Motorcycle Awareness Month and with the riding season starting along with beautiful spring weather, it is a perfect time to remind drivers and motorcyclists to take extra care and to also respect and share the road. Each year, motorcycles in the U.S. travel almost 22 million miles, which is alarming considering the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that motorcyclists are 25 times more likely to die in a traffic accident than those traveling in automobiles.
Unlike car drivers, motorcyclists don’t have seat belts, airbags or the relative safety of an enclosed vehicle — thus placing motorcycle riders and their passengers in a higher risk category for serious, sometimes critical injuries.Most crashes occur when other drivers on the road fail to see motorcycle riders. In Deaton’s opinion, motorcyclists must protect themselves from potentially dangerous situations, but at the same time those traveling in automobiles need to be equally cautious as well. It is always important to maintain adequate separation and respect a motorcycle’s space and right of way. Although it is important to recognize motorcycle riders in May through respecting space, it is an excellent way to ensure safety throughout the entire year.
Deaton also shared that in the first half of 2022 in our area, over half of those killed in vehicle crashes were not wearing seatbelts. In May 2022, TxDOT celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Click It or Ticket campaign urging fellow Texans to buckle up. Following lockdowns of COVID, the number of people who died while not wearing a seatbelt increased 14%, with 1,226 unbuckled drivers and passengers killed on Texas roadways. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that since its inception over 20 years ago, “Click It or Ticket” has saved 6,972 lives, prevented more than 120,000 serious injuries and saved Texas more than $26.3 billion in related economic costs. In Texas, the seatbelt law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up or face fines and court costs up to $200. Children younger than 8 years must be in a child safety seat or booster unless they are taller than 4 feet, 9 inches. If a child is not properly restrained, the driver faces fines up to $250 plus court costs.
In his role as area engineer, Vise oversees construction and maintenance for TxDOT’s ongoing and future long range projects impacting Harrison, Marion and Panola counties. Vise discussed the Loop 390/US 59/I-369 Corridor – Harrison County. Under TxDOT, the Atlanta District is currently finalizing preliminary design and completing environmental studies to enable development of I-369 in the Marshall area with a goal of constructing, designating and signing Loop 390 as U.S. 59 and then ultimately, finalizing the project with delivery of I-369.
Under its current design, U.S. 59 through Marshall does not meet interstate standards. As an alternative, TxDOT is proposing a four lane roadway meeting interstate standards with frontage roads to be considered as a design alternative. TxDOT leadership. with input from Harrison County/Marshall Working Group, local and state government officials as well as business leaders. conducted a route study. The outcome was a Working Group with an overarching goal of establishing I-369 in the Marshall while meeting traffic and safety considerations, connectivity and community impacts.
Based upon outcomes, TxDOT is designing the I-369 Harrison County portion on the east side of Marshall. In order to have sufficient funding for project completion and allow simultaneous planning, the Atlantic District has divided the project into three sections: (1) the north section; (2) the middle section; and (3) the south section. Based upon project timelines, the middle section is scheduled for start during 2026. For any questions or comments, contact Adrian Walton at adrian.walton@txdot.gov.
Although there has been some traffic backing at times, the project at U.S. 59 and Interstate 20 to raise the bridge and enhance approaches is going really well. Vise expects to switch traffic patterns in the next few months and then begin construction on the southbound lane, mirroring what has been accomplished on the northbound lane. At this stage of execution, TxDOT expects project completion by the summer of 2024. The U.S. 59 and Interstate 20 construction enabled the bridge to meet national standards by raising the overall height 3 feet, meeting the 19 feet requirement overall. Whenever a bridge is constructed or repaired over an interstate, it must meet national standards. For those that traveled the pre-construction bridge, it was in need of repair and, in that, given priority for early project scheduling and completion.
Throughout East Texas, there has been a dedicated effort to improve concrete pavement, replace damaged guard rails and conduct bridge maintenance to guarantee the roads within the Atlanta District remain some of the state’s best. In Vise’s experience, most contracted work for TxDOT receives about six independent company bids on a project. With built-in timelines, contracts penalize individual companies for failing to meet established timelines and, often, the contracts include certain penalties dependent on the length of delay.
As part of its internal programs, TxDOT facilitates a variety of grants, programs and initiatives to help Harrison County and the City of Marshall build and maintain roads and provide public transportation services within the Atlanta District’s area of responsibility. As the county and city face increased road traffic as a result of population growth and economic expansion, TxDOT and local officials must work to maximize the benefits of joint teaming and associated efforts. Through the partnership, proper funding is aligned to not only execute projects, but more importantly, preserve existing facilities. In Vise’s opinion, the partnership is beneficial due to TxDOT’s willingness to assist with managing funded projects from letting the contract through its completion. This willingness guarantees that TxDOT’s experts are part of the process to guarantee alignment with both federal and state regulations and guidelines.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion should attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.