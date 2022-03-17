Marshall Lions Club welcomes Texas Lions Camp Director Peggy Walker

The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Lions District 2x2 Camp Director Peggy Walker. After 32 years in Texas education, she retired from the Jefferson ISD Special Education Department.
Walker followed her passion in retirement as a volunteer within the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, Jefferson Adopt-A-Cop, Shady Ladies, Diamond Bessie Murder Trial Play and Lions Club, which led to her election as one of two District 2x2 Camp Directors for Texas Lions Camp located in Kerrville.
Texas Lions Camp is a summer camping facility dedicated to serving children from the State of Texas with physical disabilities, Down syndrome, cancer and Type 1 diabetes. According to Walker, “No family has ever been charged for children and family members who attend. While there are 16 sessions offered this upcoming summer, sessions are filling up fast so it is extremely important for those eligible within Harrison County to register as soon as possible.”
Those interested in learning more and registering to attend may visit https://www.lionscamp.com.