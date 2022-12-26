The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Aubrey Hollingsworth on Dec. 20. Hollingsworth is a senior at Hutto High School in Hutto and serves as Hutto High School’s Leo President, District 2-S3 Leo President and the Texas State MD-2 Leo President. Hollingsworth is ranked 32 out of 590 students and will attend medical school in the fall at the University of Texas at Arlington.
According to Hollingsworth, her mother convinced her to join Hutto’s local Leo Club six years ago, and today she oversees 2,200 Leo Clubs across the State of Texas. Being a Leo is all about leadership, experience and is an opportunity to serve local communities in a partnership with Lions. As is the case with Hollingsworth, members of Leo Clubs embody the best qualities of an incredible organization and are devoted young people who realize the power of action. Collectively, Leos and Lions form an extremely powerful partnership. This partnership enables innovative insights of Leos and proven strategies of Lions through their service capacity for decades.
As a key leader in the State of Texas Leo organization, Hollingsworth is not only making a difference across Texas, but also in her community of Hutto. Her local Leo club completes a service project each year called Orange Santa. It’s goal — providing deserving citizens in the community an enjoyable Christmas. This service project is executed by the Leos and this year, the initiative will provide a Christmas blessing to 324 families, which include 924 kids and families receiving gifts and food for the holiday.
To hear it from Hollingsworth, the success of their project is due to total buy-in from the local school district. And with their support, the Leo Club is able to raise around $30,000 annually to make the community the best version of itself.
For those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.