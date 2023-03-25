The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Kerry Easley, who serves as Texas Veterans Commission’s Northeast District Supervisor and senior Claims Benefit Advisor within the Harrison County Veteran Affairs office in Marshall.
Easley is a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant with over 20 years of military service, which includes tours globally in Iraq, Kuwait and Korea. Since 2009, he has served as Texas Veterans Commission’s local representative to provide forceful back-up to Harrison County’s Veterans Service Officer in supporting the needs of veterans and their families throughout Harrison County and, more importantly, East Texas.
From Easley’s vantage point, there are a lot of veterans who visit Harrison County’s Annex seeking assistance. While the office tries its best to assist veterans with any issue, the primary focus is compensation and pension claims through the Waco, Texas Regional Office. Collectively, the goal is to focus on a veterans’ direct condition, aggravated pre-existing condition and/or presumptive condition and link the condition to a current diagnosis. In this endeavor, the office also assists with evidence gathering, witness statements and other information that leads to a successful claim submission.
According to Easley, there are approximately 1.7 million veterans with around 200,000 being women in Texas. Over the years, women veteran totals have grown, and today there are additional services to support women, which include a Texas Veterans Commission’s Women Veterans Program with a goal of connecting women veterans to local, state and federal resources. This program assists women veterans of Texas in achieving equitable access to federal and state veterans’ benefits and services. The program has expanded to the point that now the VA Healthcare system in Shreveport at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is now setup for specific women veteran care and issues.
In August 2022, President Biden signed into law the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022. The new law expands VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances. The PACT Act was the biggest expansion in recent times focusing on Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 veterans. If you know a veteran that participated during any of these wartime periods and was previously denied a compensation claim, please direct them to Easley’s office at 102 W. Houston St., Marshall to reapply. There is a lot of information around geographical areas and presumptive conditions associated with each region, and his team stands ready to offer assistance and further explain this comprehensive piece of legislation.
Easley also discussed pension claims supporting veterans, spouses and eligible dependents. For pension, it is an income based program for any veteran that served during a wartime period. It offers monetary assistance to those veterans with fixed incomes and becomes a safety net when veterans and spouses require monetary assistance to cover big medical expenses as well as assisted care living facilities, i.e. nursing homes when and if required. As an example, the state veteran home in Tyler is $7,300 per month, so the pension is beneficial to assist in covering these higher expenses.
While many in the community may not be aware, the Harrison County’s Veteran Affairs office also assists with veteran burial benefits too. Now, there are certain requirements that must be met for assistance, but the monetary allowance helps families during their time of need. The office also assists with obtaining grave markers, burial flags and military honors. Now, the most important document to unlock any of these benefits is a veterans’ DD-214. The DD Form 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, is a document of the United States Department of Defense issued upon a military service member’s retirement, separation or discharge from active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States. From the office’s experience, many families discover after death that the document is not available. Their advice is to plan today and place this valuable document in a safe place for use when required.
Recently, the office has noticed Certificate of Death listing only one cause of death. In several cases, this single condition had other underlying conditions that were contributing factors as well. And these conditions were service connected conditions. Anytime a veteran dies and it is attributed to a service connected disability, the spouse of that veteran is entitled to Dependent Indemnity Compensation (DIC). As of today, this amount is around $1,500 per month as a tax-free benefit. In Easley’s opinion, it is important for a veteran and spouse to discuss the veteran’s current disabilities so the spouse understands and can discover a linkage in the case of death.
Most states have a service organization, but selfishly, Easley considers the umbrella underneath Texas Veterans Commission to the county veterans service officers to be one of the nation’s best. The office in Marshall was established in1978 and through time and county population expansion greater than 200,000, a veterans service officer to support veterans of Harrison County was put in place. While the claims service they provide is critical, TVC also offers education, employment, entrepreneur, grants and health care advocacy services. For more information, visit TVC’s website at https://www.tvc.texas.gov and Harrison County Veteran Affairs at https://harrisoncountytexas.org/harrison-affairs.
As Easley closed, he discussed the Hazlewood Act. The Hazlewood Act is a State of Texas benefit that provides qualified veterans, spouses and dependent children with an education benefit up to 150 hours of tuition exemption, including most fee charges, at public institutions of higher education in Texas. If interested in learning more about any of these services, visit his office in the Harrison County Annex at 102 W. Houston or give them a call at (903) 935-8415 extension 1291 (Kerry Easley) or extension 1290 (Donald Hocutt).
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion can attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.