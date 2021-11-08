The Marshall Lions Club welcomed vice district governor Dr. Brandon Greer for their Nov. 2 meeting, with 26 Lions in the Den.
The VDG outlined the plans for the coming year. Noticing several younger members present, he said he would like to visit with each one and see what attracted them to the Marshall Lions Club. His feelings are that district governors need to lead by example.
His dental practice is mostly in the Hallsville area, however he has patience from all over East Texas. Dr. Greer is a Air Force veteran of six years and still serving in the Air Force reserve. Even though he was a dentist when he joined, he never got to work as a dentist. He said that the Air Force allowed him to serve his country and be able to retire some student loans.
While his home club is Hallsville, his plans are to be a real “hands-on” district governor and help other clubs with their fundraising projects.