The Marshall Lions Club welcomed newly elected Lions Club District 2-X2 District Governor Dr. Brandon Greer on May 16. DG Greer will assume the position as 2-X2 District Governor on July 1.
Greer was present in Marshall to conduct an installation ceremony for Marshall Lions Club Officers and advisory board members that will hold various positions within Marshall Lions Club from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.
Greer challenged the Marshall Lions Club to seek methods to further expand the club’s community plan for service projects, seek opportunities for membership growth and use all marketing tools available to spread the word of the organization’s unwavering willingness to serve Marshall and its surrounding areas. Further, he challenged the club to partner with other Lions Clubs within District 2-X2 and further build relationships with organizations such as Rotary Club, Elks Lodge, Optimist, etc., and, through partnerships, truly position Marshall to be the best version of itself.
During the installation ceremony, the following officers were recognized as the Marshall Lions Club Board of Directors for calendar year 2023-24: Stacey Bowen (President); Chris Horsley (First Vice President); Peggy Warden (Second Vice President); Donald Hocutt (Secretary); Robert Wood (Membership Chairperson); Angela Parker (Treasurer); Donald Hocutt (Marketing Communications Chairperson); Brooke LaBouve (Tail Twister) and Dare Westmoreland (Lion Tamer). The advisory board members for 2023-24 will be Stan Spence, Bob Swanson and Dudley Swofford.
Those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion should attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.