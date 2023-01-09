Special to the News Messenger
The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Lion Dudley Swofford on Jan. 3. Swofford is a 23-year United States Air Force veteran, former Marshall City Engineer and Lions Club member since 1977. As a United States Air Force pilot, Swofford flew the F-105 Thunderchief on missions in Vietnam from March 1968 to March 1969. In total, he flew 161 missions and 72 into North Vietnam.
According to Swofford, the United States will soon celebrate a 50th anniversary in February 2023, and it is called Operation Homecoming. Fifty years ago, massive C-141s were dispatched to Vietnam to retrieve our American servicemen held in Prisoner of War (POW) camps in North Vietnam.
During the time of Operation Homecoming, Major Swofford and his family were stationed at Clark Air Base, Philippines. In the summer of 1972, the United States and Vietnam were discussing POW release. And by October 1972, at a meeting at Clark Air Base, Swofford learned that POWs would be released soon and Clark Air Base would be a staging base for forward movement of POWs to the United States.
To hear it from Swofford, the catalyst that ultimately led to POW release was Operation Linebacker, a joint operation that occurred in December 1972. The main point of effort was launch and bombings by B-52s in North Vietnam, causing extensive damage. Peace talks continued between the United States and Vietnam soon after the operation and in February 1973, the first prisoners were released and came to Clark Air Base, Philippines. Swofford and his family were able to watch prisoners come off the first aircraft. Initially, American officials thought that the POWs would require hospital treatment, but all POWs appeared to be in much better shape than expected.
Within days, Swofford was assigned escort duties and was ultimately responsible for the escort of Captain Joseph Abbott (Prisoner of War in North Vietnam from April 30, 1967 until February 18, 1973). Abbott had seven kids and his youngest boy was born just before his departure to Vietnam. Abbott and his family ended up being on the cover of Time Magazine after his release. Further, Swofford escorted Captain William Spencer (Prisoner of War in North Vietnam from July 5, 1972 until March 29, 1973). Spencer had been stationed at Clark Air Base with his F-4 squadron. As Swofford recollects, at his arrival in Spencer’s hospital room, 20 of his former crew mates were already celebrating his release.
During Operation Homecoming, Swofford had a special connection to one POW — Colonel David Winn. According to Swofford’s diary, Winn and Swofford were flying a mission in southern North Vietnam in April 1968. During the mission, Colonel Winn was shot down and rescued by friendly forces. But five months later, Winn would be shot down again and remained a POW until his return during Operation Homecoming.
Upon Winn’s return in March 1973, Swofford greeted his old friend with some of his daughter Paige’s homemade cookies. Colonel Winn wrote Swofford’s daughter a personal letter and also enclosed a special gift (the spoon Winn had used as a POW during his time in Vietnam). Swofford and Winn’s paths would cross one more time in September 1973. Swofford was attending a Civil Engineering school at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Dayton, Ohio. To Swofford’s pleasure, his old friend had been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.
For those interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.