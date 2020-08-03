The Marshall Lions Club met at noon on Tuesday, July 28 at the meeting room of Jose Tequila’s Grill located at 1205 East End Blvd. South. Members ordered from the menu.
President Jimmie Van Norden called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones, asked Lion Dudley Swofford to open the meeting with prayer and appointed Lion Bob Swanson to lead the Pledges of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags.Lion Jimmie asked Lion Alan Grantham to lead Lions in singing “In the Good Old Summertime” and “America.”
Lion Tamer Robert Coleman welcomed Lions and guests to the meeting. Guests included Irvin James, guest of Lion Liz James.
Lion Robert said the count for the day in the Den is 16. The Thought for the Day is a quote from U.S. Representative and longtime civil rights activist John Lewis (D-Georgia) who passed away recently: “Do not get lost in a sea of despair — be hopeful and optimistic always.”
President Jimmie then called on Tail Twister Chris Horsley. Lion Chris auctioned off a 1981 Phoenix Lions Club pin for five dollars to Lion Tony Glanton.
Lion Chris also wanted the Club to celebrate Lion Stephen Lane’s birthday and Lions Robert and Brenda Wood’s 56th wedding anniversary. The Club sang its Happy Song to help them in their celebration. The Club also signed “Get Well Soon” cards for Lion Brenda Wood and Lion Chuck Abma.
President Jimmie called on Lion Robert Wood to introduce Marshall Newspaper Publisher Jerry Pye.
He related that he has had over 49 years in the newspaper business and has seen many changes, publishing in Louisiana, Missouri, Illinois, Nevada, Wyoming and Texas.
Jerry said he was a trouble shooter most of his career — solving problems — no matter what they were.
Pye is proud of the Marshall newspaper being an award-winning newspaper, having won in excess of 100 awards from peers in the industry the past few years. This includes AP, Texas Press Association and North Texas Press Association. He reported, “Some of these are star awards; top awards and freedom of information awards. In 2016, we won 28 AP Awards and in 2017 we won 27. Not bad for a small daily in East Texas and goes to the strength of our staff.”
The Publisher says he is used to having people disagree with him and the paper. He said most folks who call in don’t like someone disagreeing with them; it hurts their feelings. He advised that most folks just want to be heard and, “We do listen a lot!” Jerry reported some of his experiences in the newspaper business and that he has been threatened with lawsuits (which never happen).
Pye recounted, “It is my firm belief that newspapers should help the community. We should help build up the community by coverage of local stories. That does not mean that we do not cover the tough stories, but we should always find the story you cannot get anywhere else.
He concluded, “It has been a fun ride!” He will retire this year.
President Jimmie Van Norden thanked Mr. Pye and presented him with a Lions writing pen. She asked Lion Dudley Swofford to close with prayer and adjourned the meeting.