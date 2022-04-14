Mark Crawford, marketing and public relation manager for the Shreveport Regional Airport, visited with the Marshall Lions Club and told Lions about the many advantages to flying out of Shreveport.
First and foremost is the price. Next on the list is location: Destin, Florida for $35, Orlando for $57, Los Angeles for $65 and Las Vegas for $46. Then you factor in the driving time and the parking, and you can quickly see how much better it is to Fly Shreveport.
The Shreveport Airport Authority operates two airports: the downtown airport and the regional airport. The downtown airport opened in 1931, served as a commercial service airport until 1952, and in 2021 had 37,268 aircraft landing and boarding took place. The airport authority was established in 1967, operates on a $22 million budget, operates as an enterprise fund and has 46 full-time staff and is governed by a five-member board appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council. The board provides policy, guidance and oversight of airport authority business activities.
The Shreveport Regional Airport serves four major airlines; Delta, American, United and Allegiant, in addition to all the major freight companies, plus Air Cargo and Mountain Air Cargo. In addition, it is the maintenance base for Western Global Airlines. In 2021, there were 32,563 aircraft operations in Shreveport. The Shreveport airport operates non-stop service to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas Houston, Atlanta and Charlotte.
Mark invites you to use their tools for finding fares at FlyShreveport.com.
Lion James Thompson thanked Mark for a very interesting program and presented Mark with a Lions writing pen.