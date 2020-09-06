Marshall Lions meet Coach Griedl

The Marshall Lions Club met at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the meeting room of Jose Tequila’s Grill located at 1205 East End Blvd. South. Members ordered from the menu.
President Jimmie Van Norden called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones. She asked Lion Paul Allen to open the meeting with prayer. She appointed Lion Stephen Lane to lead the Pledges of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags, and Patrick Owens to lead Lions in singing “The Eyes of Texas” and “America.”
Lion Tamer Robert Coleman welcomed Lions and guests to the meeting. Lion Robert said the count for the day in the Den is 19. Lion Robert asked the original designation of the Interstate Highway System. Lion Ed Hoffman was the closest to win the pen! The Thought for the Day is: “You’re never too important to be nice to people.” Jon Batiste.
Tail Twister Lion Chris Horsley had jokes and trivia for Lions. He announced the birthdays for the week: He will be celebrating his birthday, Lion Chuck Abma and Lion Jimmie Van Norden’s granddaughter will also have a birthday, as well and a wedding anniversary for Lion Terri Brown! The Club sang our “Happy Song” for all these as we remember their celebration.
President Jimmie asked Program Chair for September, Lion Patrick Owens, to introduce his speaker: Athletic Director for Marshall High School, Jake Griedl. Coach has been presented with many unusual challenges this year, with the pandemic. He said the first game for the Mavs will be Sept. 25, with practice beginning Monday. Griedl announced that with Marshall’s diversity, UNITY will be stressed this year.
Griedl described changes with the athletic program this year — a new multi-purpose building is nearing completion; they are re-surfacing the baseball and softball fields; and a $400,000 renovation project is in progress for the basketball gym. He said they are trying to do the best for all athletic kids and hoping it will be passed down to future generations. Griedl mentioned that all the upgrades have caused some students to return to MHS from other school districts.
Coach Griedl mentioned that Marshall Athletics has sent 28 kids to play in college football, but only 7 remain in school. MHS will sell tickets online, with about 3,900 available. Gates open one hour before kickoff, and there is a 6-ticket limit per family. At present, Griedl said masks are required for entry. The games will be live-streamed this year, and players are screened for COVID-19 every morning. MHS is doing everything to prevent COVID-19.
They have only two kids in the last two weeks in high school who have tested positive.
Griedl advised that the Mavs have a good line-up scheduled this year, with 36 seniors, 34-35 juniors, and 58 from ninth and 10th grades. Junior Varsity has 41 on the roster this year.
According to Griedl, the quarterback situation is the best this year — there are seven on hand this year, the most ever. He explained it’s best to start working on quarterbacks in the fifth grade. He mentioned they have four on the roster who are currently playing junior high football. He praised the defense, saying it will be outstanding this year.
President Jimmie Van Norden thanked Coach Griedl and presented him with a Lions writing pen. She asked Lion Bob Graves to close the meeting with prayer and adjourned the meeting.