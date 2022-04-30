The Marshall Lions Club will host its spring pancake supper from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the Summit United Methodist Church, 1901 East End Blvd. North.
Cost per plate will be $6 and includes pancakes, sausage, bacon and choice of milk, orange juice or coffee.
The money raised by the Marshall Lions goes to support various projects and community groups.
Scholarships are a main focus of the organization, but support also goes to buy eyeglasses for needy students in schools, and toward Texas Eye Glass Recycling, East Texas Eye Bank, Texas Lion Camp, the Harrison County Empty Stocking Fund, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Boys & Girls Club of Piney Woods, Farm City Week Speech Contest and Alzheimer’s Alliance of North East Texas.