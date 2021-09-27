Marianne Mullins with the Marshall chapter of “Take Off Pounds Sensibly” discussed the advantages of a weight loss program with the Marshall Lions at their recent meeting. The chapter meets weekly at the youth building at Summit United Methodist Church on U.S. 59 North. Marianne is the longest-serving member of TOPS, having been associated with the club since 2004.
The club meets from 7 to 10 a.m. If you are interested in losing some or a lot of weight, check them out. They are a group that mainly focuses on “portion control.” Once this gets to be a habit, you will be surprised how little food it takes for you and how easy it is to watch your calories. TOPS, as a weight loss group, has been around since 1948.
Many times people want to lose weight and just do not know where to begin. Weight loss in America is really big business — just type in “weight loss” and hit your search bar. Vast amounts of material will come up. With these plans, they promise a lot and they are very expensive. Lions Club International has as its goal “sight first and diabetes control.” So many people can avoid problems by getting their weight under control. Mullins pointed out that looking over the 25 Lions present, there appears that there is no one very heavy, but you just might know someone that would benefit from the program.
Robert Wood, who is a longtime Lion, gave the club some of his thoughts on weight control. “When I retired a few years ago, my weight had increased, and that is when I decided to get into TOPS. I had tried exercise and other things, and then TOPS with the idea of fewer carbs, portion control and watching calories has worked for me.”
This is a program that probably would not ever have been presented to the Lions Club if not for a last-minute cancellation. Lion Paul Martin closed the meeting with prayer, especially for the Lambright and Huff families.