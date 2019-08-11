Two of Texas’ foremost coffee experts will be on hand to discuss the intertwined histories of coffee and Freemasonry at an event hosted by Marshall Masonic Lodge No. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 109 E. Rusk St. in Marshall.
Historian and coffee expert Robert William Marshall, of Waco, will discuss how the histories of coffee and of Freemasonry have been intertwined for centuries, and reflect on his own experiences with Specialty Coffee in Texas.
Claude Hammond, of Longview, a professional coffee roaster, will professionally brew and serve a special small-batch roasted Direct Trade Coffee prior to the event.
THE EXPERTS
Marshall, of Apex Coffee Roasters in Waco, is a past master at Waco Masonic Lodge No. 92. He is a deputy director at Kansas Lodge of Research.
He holds a bachelor of arts degree in history from Baylor University, a BA in Great Texts from Baylor University Honors College and a masters of arts in Museum Studies from Baylor.
He is involved in the Texas State Historical Association, the Waco Foundation, the McLennan County Historical Commission and the Pi Alpha Theta Historical Society.
He has visited Masonic Lodges in 13 nations and 50 states.
Hammond, of Wo Wo Joe Coffee Co. in Longview, is a member of Little Cypress Lodge No. 1459 of Harleton, Marshall Lodge No. 3, Marshall Lodge No. 19, and Batesville No. 668 Grand Lodge of Indiana and the Texas Lodge of Research.
A Direct Trade Coffee Consultant, Hammond is a member of the Specialty Coffee Association of America and the Specialty Coffee Association of Europe.
He has been a coffee roaster for 20 years, studying brewing, roasting, coffee prep and tasting in Dubai, Athens, London and Tulsa.