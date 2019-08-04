Special to the News Messenger
Marshall Lodge No. 22 of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons honored the start of their 175th year of existence in Marshall with the installation of officers for the current 2019-20 year.
The meeting was opened by the preceding Lodge Master Larry Michaels and officer installation was conducted by Kerry Kilgore, Past Master of Danville Lodge No. 101 of Kilgore, with the assistance of the Installing Marshal, Joseph Hudson, Past Master of Marshall Lodge No. 22.
The lodge was honored to present Mirabeau B. Lamar college scholarships to the following graduates of Marshall High School: Sophie Hudson, Eli Alonso and Ethan Davison.
The lodge was honored by a color presentation conducted by Kassandra Kilgore, daughter of Brother Kerry Kilgore of Danville Lodge No. 101, representing the Rainbow Girls.
The open meeting was concluded by the current Lodge Master James McCracken and all guests were welcomed to a catered lunch to celebrate the event.
Founded on Jan. 18, 1845, Marshall Lodge No. 22 is one of the oldest Masonic lodges in Texas. In fact, it is one of only 25 lodges founded in the Republic of Texas, before annexation to the United States.