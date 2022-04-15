Susan Spears will retire as executive director of the Michelson Museum of Art at the end of May and is being succeeded by Dinora Harris.
The museum announced the changes Thursday.
Spears has served as executive director for 24 years. Her last day is May 31.
“Susan leaves a legacy of accomplishments that have both enhanced the Michelson and impacted our community,” Museum Board Presdient Joy Berry said. “We appreciate her many years of service to the Michelson, and we want to celebrate her achievements. During her time as Director at the Michelson, the art collection has grown from a one artist collection (Leo Michelson) to 62-artist collection, 36 of whom are in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and many other museums across the United States.”
Spears and her husband George moved to Marshall in 1993. In addition to running the Michelson, Spears is involved with the Harrison County Historical Commission, the Downtown Marshall Association and the Greater Caddo Lake Association.
Harris will take over as executive director on June 1, the museum said.
“I am thrilled and honored for the opportunity,” Harris said. “I love the Michelson and its mission and I look forward to building upon all the great things that Susan, the staff and the board of directors have accomplished in the past years. Inspiring and integrating our community through art means so much to me, and I hope to put it at the center of what we do here at the Michelson.”
The museum also announced that Olivia Runnels will join the museum in June as educational director and that Debby Harris will also join the staff to work alongside Willa Berryman.
Runnells is a Marshall native who is graduating from Baylor University with a bachelor’s degree in art history.
“I have a passion for the subjects of Art and Art History and I am ready to inspire and enrich the hearts and minds of the Marshall community,” Runnels said.